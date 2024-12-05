Wilson Partners completes acquisition of Maidenhead counterpart Craufurd Hale, taking group revenues to £30m

Allan Wilson, Managing Director, Wilson Partners Ltd Wilson Partners' Maidenhead Office Daniel Cole, MD, Craufurd Hale

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second acquisition in a fortnight takes Wilson Partners ’ revenues to £30m and headcount to 275SME champion and high growth accounting, tax and corporate finance firm Wilson Partners has brought Maidenhead firm Craufurd Hale on board in a deal that takes the Wilson Partners Group to £30m revenue across 7 offices. Following their deal with Plymouth based Mark Holt and Co Group, this latest move which completed in late October, bolsters the group’s offering within London and across the South of England, taking the headcount to around 275. As well as increasing the strength of the Group across accounting, audit and tax services, Wilson Partners will benefit from the addition of a specialist US tax service.Allan Wilson, Wilson Partners MD said “We’re very excited to join forces Craufurd Hale and on this occasion, we didn’t need to look far to find a business that is a great fit for ours. Having started Wilson Partners in Maidenhead, we know many of the Craufurd Hale team already and it’s great to be bringing another like-minded business on board. This latest development gives us an even stronger team on the edge of London and throughout the Thames Valley where we are continuing to see opportunities to compete against the bigger players as we continue to support SME businesses and their owners, giving them the service they deserve.”Daniel Cole, Manging Director at Craufurd Hale added “This is a great move for us and one that enables us to offer a greater breadth of services to our clients and opportunities for our staff, as well as being part of a forward thinking, ambitious larger organisation with a similar culture. Of course, being on their doorstep helps, but the rationale for joining forces is far reaching”Wilson Partners was established in 2008 in Maidenhead with a clear desire to be the champions of UK SME businesses. Having enjoyed enviable organic growth from the start, Wilson Partners took investment in 2021 to accelerate their ambitions to break into the top 20. Since then, the firm has partnered with 7 businesses and seen revenues grow almost seven times.Wilson Partners is a multi-award-winning accounting, tax, business advice and corporate finance firm whose clients consist of SMEs, private individuals and Private Equity investors across London and the South of England. With offices in Maidenhead, Cambridge, Plymouth, Reading, Sevenoaks, Woking and South Africa they are one of the fastest growing accounting firms in the country and were recently recognised as an ‘outstanding’ place to work by Best Companies and finalist in the Large Firm of the Year category at the Accounting Excellence awards.

