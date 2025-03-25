Mark Skousen, "America's Economist" Launches MEGA Campaign to Champion Free Trade and Economic Freedom

Mark Skousen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Skousen, economist, financial expert, and renowned author, has launched the MEGA (Make Economics Great Again) Campaign, a nationwide initiative focused on revitalizing the principles of free enterprise, sound money, free trade, and economic freedom in America. Skousen advocates for a return to the financial principles that have historically driven prosperity in response to growing concerns about government overreach, inflation, protectionism, and unsustainable fiscal policies.

“For too long, America has drifted away from the foundational principles of free markets, limited government, and fiscal responsibility,” said Skousen. "And now the Trump administration has rejected one of the most fundamental causes of prosperity - free trade and globalization. The MEGA Campaign is about restoring economic common sense, empowering entrepreneurs, and ensuring long-term prosperity for future generations.”

Skousen outlines crucial steps to restore economic freedom in his latest post, From MAGA to MEGA: With Your Help, It Can Be Done. He encourages individuals to take an active role in shaping the future of America’s economy.

The MEGA Campaign will involve Skousen engaging with policymakers, business leaders, and everyday Americans through speaking engagements, op-eds, and educational initiatives, focusing on key pillars:

1. Restoring Sound Money: Advocating for policies that curb inflation and stabilize the U.S. dollar.

2. Championing Free Markets: Promoting deregulation, free trade, and tax policies that foster business growth.

3. Reducing Government Overreach: Encouraging policies that limit federal intervention and protect economic freedoms.

4. Economic Education: Expanding financial literacy to help Americans understand wealth creation.

Skousen’s practical approach to economics is showcased in his book Economic Logic, now in its 6th edition, which offers students a real-world understanding of how the economy works. His Universal Four-Stage Model of the Economy provides a comprehensive view of economic activity, emphasizing the entire supply chain rather than just final use (GDP).

The Universal Four-Stage Model includes:

1. Resources & Raw Materials

2. Production & Manufacturing

3. Wholesale & Distribution

4. Retail & Final Consumption

Skousen argues that traditional economic models focused on "aggregate supply and demand" miss key real-world factors. He believes his stages-of-production model offers a more accurate framework.

Finally, Skousen’s MEGA campaign highlights Gross Output (GO), a more comprehensive economic measure than GDP. As Steve Forbes says, "GDP is the X-ray; GO is the CT-Scan." GO underscores the importance of business spending and complements GDP by showing the entire supply chain, what Dr. Skousen calls the "whole" economy.

The MEGA Campaign also features an online platform where individuals can access resources and take action to support free-market principles.

About Mark Skousen

Mark Skousen is a distinguished economist, author of over 25 books, including Economics on Trial: Lies, Myths and Realities, and the producer of FreedomFest, “The World’s Largest Gathering of Free Minds.” He holds the Doti-Spogli Endowed Chair of Free Enterprise at Chapman University. The next FreedomFest will be held June 11-14, 2025, in Palm Springs, California.

