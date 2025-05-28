Robert U. Montgomery Wins Best of Los Angeles Award — 'Best New Young Adult Novel - 2025'

Robert U. Montgomery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Robert U. Montgomery has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for "Best New Young Adult Novel - 2025" for his exciting new action-packed novel, "Wolfchild." This recognition solidifies Montgomery's reputation as one of the most trusted and skilled writers in the Los Angeles area. He is known for his ability to create compelling, high-quality content that captivates audiences and elevates storytelling.

Montgomery is an accomplished writer who transitioned to full-time authorship after eight years in education. With a passion for adventure, nature, fishing, and conservation, he has built a prolific career as a freelance journalist and storyteller. His work encompasses feature articles, essays, short stories, and poetry, reflecting his diverse literary range and profound connection to the natural world.

Having lived in six U.S. states and traveled to 47, Montgomery’s assignments have taken him across Western Europe, Africa, South America, and beyond, infusing his writing with a global perspective and rich sense of place. He founded RUM Publishing and regularly shares his latest work through his platform, Howler Books.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established nine years ago and has grown to include over 7,800 professional members across various industries in Southern California. Committed to celebrating excellence, the community highlights the finest individuals, businesses, and services contributing to Los Angeles’ vibrant professional landscape, operating under the guiding principle: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

"The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles while fostering a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity," said Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for BoLAA. "We are thrilled to welcome Robert U. Montgomery into our BoLAA family, as he truly exemplifies the creativity, innovation, and dedication that this award represents."

By receiving this prestigious accolade, Montgomery joins an elite group of professionals whose contributions continue to shape Los Angeles as a hub for world-class talent and groundbreaking writing. His passion for storytelling and commitment to pushing the boundaries of literature make him a standout choice for this year’s award.

