SkyFive Validates Next-Generation Inflight Connectivity Service in Central Europe, Powered by A2G and NTN

About

SkyFive provides Inflight Connectivity Services based on its unique Air-to-Ground (A2G) technology. The company’s mission is to deliver true broadband services to airline passengers and enable the real-time transfer of vast amounts of operational aircraft data. SkyFive connects aircraft of any kind and size through giant cells in the sky, thereby leveraging the performance and cost benefits of the ever-evolving mobile ecosystem. SkyFive was established as a spin-off from Nokia in 2019, is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and operates several sites for R&D and service delivery in major aviation markets. Learn more at www.skyfive.world.

