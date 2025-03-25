SkyFive Validates Next-Generation Inflight Connectivity Service in Central Europe, Powered by A2G and NTN
The innovative service combines Air-to-Ground, Non-Terrestrial, and 4G/5G networks to enable seamless, high-performance inflight connectivity.MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyFive today announced a new triple-path inflight connectivity service, which integrates three networks to achieve high capacity, ubiquitous coverage, and minimal size and weight of the airborne equipment. The service will first be validated on a smaller aircraft.
For the first time ever, the new service integrates a broadband Air-to-Ground (A2G) network from SkyFive, a Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) from EchoStar Mobile, and a terrestrial 4G/5G network. This enables triple-path communication across multiple distinct data links. The NTN component will be upgradable to 5G New Radio (5GNR), featuring full interoperability between satellites and user terminals from different vendors, based on open 3GPP standards.
Alongside the new network, Diehl Aviation and SkyFive are collaborating on a new airborne terminal that extends the existing offering to smaller aircraft. The centerpiece is Diehl’s High Performance Controller (HPC), an ultra-compact, all-in-one Line-Replaceable Unit that supports all the mentioned networks. Sequans provides the highly integrated chipset for the A2G modem, which implements the patented SkyFive algorithms. EchoStar Mobile delivers the NTN modem and corresponding satellite service.
The network will initially be used for testing triple-path communications across A2G, NTN, and terrestrial 4G/5G networks to provide fast yet affordable Internet access for passengers and enable new use cases for operational communications, which require high reliability and link redundancy. Another objective is to make inflight connectivity more accessible for smaller aircraft, including business jets, by considerably reducing the size, weight, and power consumption of the airborne equipment.
“A2G and NTN are complementary technologies based on common open standards and supported by the vast mobile communication ecosystem,” said Dirk Lindemeier, CCO of SkyFive. “Integrating both into a single compact package yields an optimal combination of data performance, service coverage, and minimal size and weight of the airborne equipment.”
"We at EchoStar Mobile are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking triple-path inflight connectivity service. This aligns with our corporate mission to connect people and things. We look forward to enhancing the passenger experience and operational communications through our collaboration with SkyFive and Diehl Aviation," said Telemaco Melia, vice president and general manager, EchoStar Mobile.
“We are proud to contribute our cutting-edge technology to this groundbreaking achievement with SkyFive” said Olivier Pauzet, EVP of Marketing & Strategy at Sequans. “The A2G modem will enable a multitude of new and innovative airborne communication applications. Its high-performance capabilities, including an extended cell range and reliable operation at high aircraft speeds, meet the most demanding avionics requirements.” https://skyfive.world https://linkedin.com/company/skyfive-world
About SkyFive:
SkyFive provides Inflight Connectivity services based on its unique Air-to-Ground technology. The company’s mission is to deliver true broadband services to airline passengers and enable the real-time transfer of vast amounts of operational aircraft data. SkyFive connects aircraft of any kind and size through giant cells in the sky, thereby leveraging the performance and cost benefits of the ever-evolving mobile ecosystem. SkyFive was established as a spin-off from Nokia in 2019, is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and operates several sites for R&D and service delivery in major aviation markets. https://skyfive.world
About Echostar Mobile:
EchoStar Mobile, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), is a leading provider of satellite-based mobile communications services. The company is dedicated to delivering reliable, efficient, and secure connectivity across Europe and the U.S., enhancing the capabilities of IoT solutions in remote and underserved regions. https://echostarmobile.com
About Diehl Aviation:
Diehl Aviation is a global partner for the aviation industry and is recognized as a pioneer, driving innovation and enabling the future of flying. The aviation supplier aims to make travel safer and more comfortable, save valuable resources, and present ground-breaking solutions to customers in all business areas. Diehl Aviation (including Diehl Aerospace, a joint venture with Thales) is a leading system supplier of aircraft system and cabin solutions and currently has over 5,000 employees. Its customers include leading aircraft manufacturers Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer, military partners, manufacturers of eVTOL aircraft, and airlines and operators of commercial and business aircraft worldwide. https://www.diehl.com/aviation/de/
About Sequans:
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specialized in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. We offer a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP and services. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China. To learn more, please visit sequans.com.
Stephanie Robrecht
SkyFive AG
+49 89 90422007
stephanie@skyfive.world
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.