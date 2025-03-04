SkyFive and Akses Prima (API) to deploy Air-to-Ground solution in Indonesia

SkyFive and API announced the deployment of an Air-to-Ground solution in Indonesia to provide Inflight Connectivity in Southeast Asia’s largest airline market.

MUNICH & JAKARTA, GERMANY, INDONESIA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move to enhance aviation connectivity in Indonesia, Akses Prima Indonesia (API) , a leading telecommunications solution & technology provider in Indonesia, and SkyFive , the leading provider of Air-to-Ground (A2G) solutions and services, today announced the signing of their partnership. The collaboration aims to implement and operate the SkyFive A2G solution in Indonesia, which is one of the largest, fastest growing, and least connected aviation markets worldwide.The A2G network will be developed in phases, starting with deployment on a high-traffic domestic route. It will then be gradually expanded to provide coverage across the entire Indonesian airspace. Thanks to the latest advancements in long-range A2G technology, the extensive stretches of water separating the main islands will also be covered, ensuring seamless Internet access throughout the archipelago.API will prime the inflight connectivity service in the country and is actively engaging with major airlines to ensure a comprehensive service for Indonesian airline passengers. The partners aim to bring the first aircraft online in the course of 2025.Aswan Hamonangan, Chief Executive Officer of Akses Prima Indonesia, stated: "At Akses Prima, we are dedicated to revolutionizing connectivity. Our collaboration with SkyFive enables us to deploy state-of-the-art technology that will significantly enhance passenger experience and set new standards in inflight communication across the region."Thorsten Robrecht, Chief Executive Officer of SkyFive, added: “We are excited to bring A2G to the fast-growing airline market in Asia-Pacific with such an experienced and focused partner. Indonesia, with its dense airspace and digitally savvy population that expects to be connected everywhere, is an ideal area for our solution from both a technical and a commercial perspective.”At around two-thirds the size of the European Aviation Network, the network in Indonesia is not only iconic in itself; it also constitutes a significant expansion of global A2G coverage. Thanks to the use of open standards, the network will be fully compatible with other SkyFive A2G networks in the rest of the world.About SkyFiveSkyFive provides Inflight Connectivity services based on its unique Air-to-Ground technology. The company’s mission is to deliver true broadband services to airline passengers and enable the real-time transfer of vast amounts of operational aircraft data. SkyFive connects aircraft of any kind and size through giant cells in the sky, thereby leveraging the performance and cost benefits of the ever-evolving mobile ecosystem. SkyFive was established as a spin-off from Nokia in 2019, is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and operates several sites for R&D and service delivery in major aviation markets.About Akses Prima Indonesia:PT Akses Prima Indonesia (API) was stablished in 2013 as a subsidiary of TRG Investama. With our corporate value of combined experiences from design, build, operate and maintaining diverse ICT solutions, we offer a wide range of support and partnerships to allow our clients focusing on their core business. We are committed to serve various segments from enterprises, residentials, and governments with total solutions, from network access, hardware, platforms, and Internet of Things (IoT).

