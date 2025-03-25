Bison Innovative Products Introduces Artisan Ipe Tile

Ipe Artisan Tile on Rooftop Bar

Newest hardwood tile design offers an upleveled surface option for raised deck systems

Architects and designers have enjoyed using our wood tiles for decades, and providing new options is always exciting.” — Liana Giacherio, Business Development Manager

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bison Innovative Products, the leading pedestal system manufacturer in the U.S., has announced the introduction of its newest hardwood surface option for raised decks. The aesthetic of the Artisan Ipe Tile adds to the extensive lineup of wood, ceramic, and other material choices in the Bison portfolio.Renowned for its exceptional durability and longevity, ipe hardwood is often a preferred choice for outdoor environments. It offers unparalleled beauty, resilience, and a touch of luxury to elevate architectural design.Business Development Manager Liana Giacherio, spoke to the growing interest in outdoor living spaces and how Bison is meeting the demand for finely crafted building materials. “It’s great to see another of our premium products coming to market as we head into the summer and more outdoor spaces are being planned and built. Architects and designers have enjoyed using our wood tiles for decades, and providing new options is always exciting.”Upcycling Gives Quality Wood Offcuts a Fresh LookAs sustainability standards continue to evolve, Bison remains at the forefront of innovative design by repurposing high quality wood offcuts to craft long-lasting and visually pleasing wood tiles. Bison’s new Artisan Ipe Tile takes waste minimization a step further, transforming even more reclaimed wood pieces into a striking, unique pattern that enhances any space. These tiles deliver a bold aesthetic statement without compromising on quality or performance.According to George Parker, National Sales Manager at Bison, “We are always looking for additional ways to support architects, contractors, and property owners in creating more sustainable buildings. Whether it’s a rooftop deck or a pop-up park, we support our clients by providing a system that can help their project gain LEED points with products that beautify the environment.”More Products to Come SoonAccording to the VP of Marketing & Product Management Steve Ludwig, the latest product release is one of many in the works. “Bison’s product development team will continue to bring fresh surfaces and systems to the market, with additional items planned for launch in 2025. It’s an exciting time for our clients to be innovating their project designs with help from our regional support teams.”About Bison Innovative ProductsBison Innovative Products is a leading manufacturer of raised decking systems. Their products are used for rooftops, decks, plazas, terraces, pop-up-parks and other architectural features requiring maintenance-free pedestals and low-maintenance surfaces. Bison pedestals and accessories are manufactured in the U.S. and distributed around the world. Visit bisonip.com for more information.

