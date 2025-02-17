Star Industries Named Great Place to Work®

Star Industries Manufacturing Facility Star Industries Bucket Attachment

Texas-based heavy equipment attachment manufacturer recognized for a culture of excellence

I'm proud of our team at Star Industries for earning the Great Place to Work certification! Our people are the heart of this company, and I’m grateful every day for their dedication and passion.” — Trey Thompson, President, Star Industries

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Industries , a DFW engineering and manufacturing firm specializing in telehandler, forklift, and skid steer attachments, was awarded the “Great Place to Work” certification this month. The designation is earned by organizations that meet specific employee experience benchmarks. It highlights companies with a positive, engaging workplace culture.How Does Star Industries Compare?During the evaluation process, 98% of Star employees reported that new team members are made to feel welcome. The company also has a workplace culture rated 31 points higher than the national average. These key indicators show that Star Industries is committed to fostering a healthy and thriving culture.Star Industries President Trey Thompson , celebrated the win with this comment, “I couldn’t be prouder of our team at Star Industries for earning the Great Place to Workcertification! This recognition is a testament to the incredible culture we’ve built together—one of trust, accountability, and teamwork. Our people are the heart of this company, and I’m grateful every day for their dedication and passion. Here’s to continuing to make Star Industries a great place to work!”How to Build a High-Trust, High-Performance CultureCynthia Hunter, Head of HR, spoke about the characteristics and values the company puts into practice. “At Star Industries, we are deeply committed to fostering an environment where innovation thrives and our people are empowered to succeed. What truly sets us apart is our unwavering focus on personal growth and the strong sense of community we cultivate every day. We believe that when our employees feel supported and valued, they are inspired to deliver their best, and that’s what makes Star such a remarkable place to work.”In Hunter’s experience, it is the genuine care that Star invests in developing its people that empowers them to reach their full potential and make a meaningful impact. She recommends the following best practices for other companies seeking to become a Great Place to Work:- Promoting a collaborative environment- Encouraging open communication- Investing in continuous learning and employee development- Cultivating a strong sense of belongingA commitment to both personal and professional growth is what truly makes Star a unique and rewarding place to work. The organization looks forward to continuing its growth and expansion in the DFW area as it continues to drive innovation in the heavy equipment industry.About Star IndustriesStar Industries is headquartered in DFW, Texas where the team proudly engineers and makes/assembles innovative attachments for skid steers, telehandlers, forklifts, cranes, and other machinery to make life easier for heavy equipment rental companies and construction crews. Star attachments are widely used by the largest equipment owners and operators across the United States and Canada.

