USPA Readies Emergency Security Guard Service in Detroit Following Fire at Recently Closed Apartment Building

USPA has activated an emergency fire watch service in Detroit following an early morning fire at the recently shuttered Eastland Court Apartments on Cadieux Rd

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security has activated an emergency security guard and fire watch service in Detroit following an early morning fire at the recently shuttered Eastland Court Apartments on Cadieux Road. The fire broke out just before 6 a.m., with flames reported shooting from the roof of the two-story building.

According to FOX 2 Detroit, the building had been ordered closed by the City of Detroit just three days prior. Despite the evacuation order, some individuals remained inside at the time of the fire but were able to escape safely. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Brian Fitzgibbons, Director of Fire Watch Operations and nationally recognized Fire Safety Expert, confirmed that USPA’s fire watch team is now stationed at the site.

“Our fire watch service in Detroit is active, monitoring hazards and protecting lives. Call (800) 214-1448 for immediate deployment.”

Fire Watch in Compliance with Detroit Fire Safety Requirements

Under local and state codes, buildings that have been condemned, shuttered, or damaged by fire must be monitored by certified fire watch personnel. USPA’s rapid deployment in response to the Eastland Court Apartments incident ensures the site is continuously patrolled, reducing the risk of re-ignition, vandalism, and unauthorized reentry.

The fire watch team will work in coordination with the Detroit Fire Department as investigators assess the scene. USPA’s personnel are trained to ensure compliance with all municipal fire codes while providing immediate notification to first responders if conditions change.

Fire Watch and Security Available 24/7

USPA Nationwide Security encourages property managers and municipal officials to take proactive steps when buildings are closed or at risk.

In tandem with fire watch, USPA has also activated its security guard service in Detroit to deter loitering and illegal occupancy, a growing concern in vacated properties throughout the city.

About USPA Nationwide Security

USPA Nationwide Security is a leading provider of fire watch, emergency response, and private security guard services across the United States. With over 20 years of experience, a 4.9-star Google rating, and an A+ accreditation from the Chamber of Commerce, USPA is trusted by government agencies, Fortune 500 firms, and property owners nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

