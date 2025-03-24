Neakasa Unveils New Smart Pet Innovations at Global Pet Expo 2025

Global Pet Expo 2025 Invitation from Neakasa

Neakasa debuts smart pet innovations at Global Pet Expo 2025, including a first-of-its-kind UVC Sterilizer and a Homemade Pet Food Processor.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a leader in smart pet care solutions, is set to make a splash at Global Pet Expo 2025, unveiling its latest innovations designed to simplify pet parenting. In addition to showcasing its popular grooming systems and self-cleaning litter boxes, the company will introduce two groundbreaking products: the Neakasa UVC Sterilizer for Cat Fountains and the Neakasa Homemade Pet Food Processor—both making their public debut at the show.

As pet owners increasingly seek smarter, health-focused solutions, Neakasa is responding with innovations that prioritize convenience and well-being:

Neakasa UVC Sterilizer for Cat Fountains – The first of its kind, this compact device eliminates 99% of bacteria, keeping water fresh for up to seven days. Pet fountains can accumulate harmful bacteria in just three days, posing health risks. This sterilizer offers a simple, automated solution for busy pet owners.

Neakasa Homemade Pet Food Processor – Currently in development, this smart appliance will make it easier than ever for pet parents to prepare fresh, customized meals at home, promoting better nutrition and reducing reliance on processed pet foods.

Neakasa’s booth will feature:

✅ Live product demonstrations

✅ Interactive Q&A sessions with product experts

✅ Exclusive giveaways for attendees

✅ One-on-one access to Neakasa’s product managers

"We’re thrilled to introduce our latest innovations at Global Pet Expo 2025," said Minming Gu, Co-founder of Neakasa. "As pet care evolves, our mission is to develop smart, easy-to-use solutions that enhance both pet and owner experiences. We look forward to engaging with pet lovers, retailers, and industry experts at the event.”

Neakasa welcomes media representatives for exclusive previews, interviews, and hands-on product demonstrations.

📍 Booth #5538

📍 Venue: Orange County Convention Center South

📍 Address: 9899 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

For media inquiries, product details, or to schedule an interview, visit Neakasa.com or follow the company on social media.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.