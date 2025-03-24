Submit Release
ODIHR observers to Romania’s repeat presidential election to hold press conference on Tuesday

BUCHAREST, 24 March 2025 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming repeat presidential election in Romania on Tuesday, 25 March.

What: 

  • An introduction to the role of the ODIHR limited election observation mission and its planned activities

Who: 

  • Eoghan Murphy, Head of the ODIHR observation mission

When: 

  • 12:00 local time (GMT +2) on 25 March 2025

Where:

  • Sheraton Bucharest Hotel, Calea Dorobanți 5-7, Bucharest

Registration:

  • No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken.

For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Romania, please visit: 

Elections in Romania | OSCE

Media Contacts:

Ružica Jovanović, Media Analyst:  ruzica.jovanovic@odihr.ro or +40 759 160 575.

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson:  katya.andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266.

