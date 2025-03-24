In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few years, the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome aids market has witnessed significant growth. The market size rose from $32.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $33.85 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. The rise in the market witnessed during the historical period was driven predominantly by increasing HIV infection rates, an uptick in government funding for HIV treatment, the broadening of global awareness programs, improving diagnostic capabilities, and growing support from non-governmental organizations.

Considering this remarkable growth trajectory, what can we expect for the AIDS market size in the near future?

The next few years are set to witness a substantial surge in the size of the AIDS market. The market is forecasted to reach $41.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3%. This increase during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising demand for long-acting injectable therapies, the surge in the adoption of pre-exposure prophylaxis PrEP, a boost in HIV cure research investment, the broadening of telemedicine services for HIV care, an increasing focus on personalized medicine, and the heightened consciousness about early HIV diagnosis. Major trends in the forecast period include the transition towards single-tablet regimens, a growing preference for injectable and implantable HIV treatments, the swelling demand for digital health solutions in HIV management, a rise in interest in HIV cure strategies, and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in drug discovery.

So, what factors are expected to be the primary drivers of growth in the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome AIDS market?

The increasing rates of HIV infections are a major propulsion factor for the growth of the global AIDS market. HIV infections, caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus HIV, attack the immune system, ultimately reducing the body's ability to fend off infections and diseases. The rise in HIV infections can be attributed to factors such as involvement in unprotected sexual intercourse with an infected person, sharing needles or syringes, receiving contaminated blood products, having multiple sexual partners, and weakened immunity or pre-existing sexually transmitted infections. Early diagnosis, access to effective antiretroviral therapies, prevention strategies, and robust healthcare systems are crucial elements of AIDS management. This increased scope of management plays a part in better control of the virus's spread, which, in turn, drives the AIDS market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Market?

Companies leading the charge in the AIDS market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, GSK plc, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Ltd, Shionogi and Co., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin, Hetero Drugs Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, ViiV Healthcare.

A significant trend observed among leading companies is their increasing focus on the development of innovative therapies such as long-acting injectables. These not only improve patient compliance but also reduce the frequency of dosing, providing a more convenient alternative to daily oral antiretroviral treatments.

What Are The Segments In The AIDS Market?

The AIDS market is distinguished by several segments including TypeHuman Immunodeficiency Virus 1, 2, Drug TypeNucleoside-Analog Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, CCR5 Antaragonists And Post-Attachment Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Integrase Inhibitors, Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis And Post-Exposure Prophylaxis, Route Of AdministrationOral, Parenteral, ApplicationHospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Applications, Distribution ChannelOffline, Online.

Regionally, North America led the AIDS market in 2024. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The global AIDS market spans several geographic regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

