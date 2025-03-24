listening247-Glion Index Reveals Latest Luxury Brand Rankings

The Ultimate Luxury Brand Ranking Revealed

Luxury brand power ranked! New listening247-Glion Index reveals top performers. See who's hot, who's not in the ultimate industry list.

New index ranks top luxury brands by online conversation and sentiment, revealing digital brand equity.” — Michalis A. Michael

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Which luxury brands are setting the internet on fire, and which are fading into the background? The listening247 Glion Luxury Brand Index (LBI) is here to answer just that. This cutting-edge index unveils how the world’s top luxury brands rank based on online conversations, engagement, and consumer sentiment—offering an unprecedented look at a digital brand equity equivalent in the luxury space.This is a very different approach to other attempts to rank luxury brands using financials, fundamentals or survey questions to consumers. The l247-Glion LBI is best described as the difference between the balance sheet value of a brand and its market capitalisation.How Was the Index Created?Over a nine-month period (29th March 2023 – 1st January 2024), unsolicited online posts and their metadata were collected globally in English. These posts spanned Instagram, TikTok, X, news sites, forums, blogs, and YouTube, capturing organic brand mentions, consumer sentiment, and engagement metrics. Additionally, Google search trends for each brand were analysed to gauge public interest. Advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI-driven analytics filtered and refined the data to eliminate noise and ensure only relevant, high-value insights shaped the index.The Power of Digital InfluenceTo quantify brand strength, the index examined key variables such as post volume, engagement (likes, shares, comments), Net Sentiment Score™ (NSS), conversation topics, brand reach, and search frequency. The findings reveal not just popularity but also how deeply brands connect with audiences and drive conversations that matter. The LBI was validated using daily stock prices of the brands included for the same period as the posts collected.The Luxury Brand Leaderboard: Who Reigns Supreme?After meticulous analysis, the top luxury brands ranked by the listening247-Glion LBI are:Dior – 0.85 (The undisputed leader in digital influence)Gucci – 0.74Saint Laurent – 0.74Louis Vuitton – 0.69Chanel – 0.64Prada – 0.59Cartier – 0.56Burberry – 0.53Givenchy – 0.49Hermès – 0.49Balenciaga – 0.48Versace – 0.47Valentino – 0.44Bottega Veneta – 0.39Celine – 0.31Dolce & Gabbana – 0.25Alexander Mcqueen – 0.21Giorgio Armani – 0.16Fendi – 0.14Moncler – 0.06Notably, Dior emerges as the digital powerhouse, boasting the strongest engagement, brand advocacy, and consumer sentiment. Meanwhile, heritage brands like Louis Vuitton and Hermès, though dominant in sales, rank lower in online engagement compared to more trend-driven brands like Balenciaga and Givenchy.Key Insights from the IndexHeritage vs. Trend: Legacy brands (Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Hermès) benefit from established brand equity but are less agile in digital spaces, whereas younger, trend-driven brands (Balenciaga, Saint Laurent) lead in engagement and cultural relevance.The Power of Social Media: Brands with active user-generated content campaigns, influencer partnerships, and viral moments (like Dior and Gucci) consistently perform better in the index.Stock Price Correlation: High-ranking brands in digital engagement often see stronger stock price movements, reinforcing the connection between online brand perception and financial performance.What This Means for Luxury BrandsThe listening247-Glion Luxury Brand Index doesn’t just measure popularity—it predicts future success. In an era where digital presence defines brand strength, luxury houses must prioritise online engagement, consumer sentiment, and cultural relevance to stay ahead.As the index evolves with continuous data updates, it will serve as the definitive barometer for luxury brand health, offering brands, investors, and industry leaders a strategic tool to navigate the digital-first luxury market.Want to know how your brand stacks up? Contact us for a deep dive into your brand’s performance and learn how to leverage these insights for competitive advantage.Contact us: info@listening247.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.