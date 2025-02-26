Redefining Luxury Brand Performance: The listening247-Glion Luxury Brand Index Unveiled

The listening247-Glion Luxury Brand Index Unveiled

listening247 developed the listening247-Glion Luxury Brand Index bringing a fresh perspective to online brand performance measurement in the luxury market.

The listening247-Glion Luxury Brand Index: By focusing on online consumer conversations and behaviour it offers a reflection of brand desirability and cultural relevance.” — Michalis A. Michael, CEO at listening247.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefining Luxury Brand Performance: The listening247 -Glion Luxury Brand Index UnveiledLuxury brands, historically measured by traditional benchmarks, are now entering a new era that demands evolving metrics. In collaboration with the esteemed Glion Institute of Higher Education , listening247 has developed the listening247-Glion Luxury Brand Index (LBI) that brings a fresh perspective to online brand performance measurement in the luxury market.A Transformative MethodologyThis innovative index is built on unsolicited customer opinions and behaviour collected from public online data, offering a real-time, authentic reflection of consumer sentiment. This method ensures a dynamic, data-driven approach to luxury brand analysis, setting it apart from existing indices. Unlike traditional metrics focusing on financial performance or surveys, this composite index uses advanced mathematical and statistical methodologies to select digital media metrics based on millions of online posts and assign their respective weights. The result is a balanced, evidence-based framework that evaluates brand equity and performance.Why This Index MattersThe luxury goods market—including apparel, accessories, watches, jewellery, and eyewear—has experienced consistent growth over the past decade. Yet, many existing indices fail to capture the full scope of brand influence. While indices like the S&P Global Luxury Index focus on financial metrics, others like the Altagamma Social Luxury Index incorporate non-financial factors such as limited scope social presence, reach and engagement, gaps remain in providing a holistic understanding of brand desirability.The listening247-Glion Luxury Brand Index fills these gaps by leveraging nearly all available unsolicited consumer data to track brand trends, preferences, and sentiment. This index is valuable for all brand stakeholders—investors, analysts, policymakers, vendors, and customers—by delivering precise, current, and actionable insights.Key Features of the Index1. Unsolicited Customer Opinion:By analysing unsolicited online data, the index captures authentic, timely consumer perspectives, free from the bias of traditional surveys or outdated historical data.2. Dynamic and Holistic:The index tracks evolving consumer preferences and purchasing behaviours, offering a recent snapshot of market dynamics.3. Mathematically Weighted Metrics:Based on advanced analytics and deep learning, the index ensures an unbiased and balanced composition, grounded on real life factual data, providing an extremely reliable measure of luxury brand performance.4. Comprehensive Data Sources:Data was gathered across platforms including Instagram, TikTok, X, news articles, forums, blogs, and video comments from 29th March 2023 to 1st January 2024 in the English language.Index ConstituentsThe index includes 20 of the world’s leading luxury brands, selected based on their prominence in reputable rankings - they are shown in alphabetical order:Alexander McQueenBalenciagaBottega VenetaBurberryCartierCelineChanelChristian DiorDolce & GabbanaFendiGiorgio ArmaniGivenchyGucciHermèsLouis VuittonMonclerPradaSaint LaurentValentinoVersaceNew Perspectives for the Luxury IndustryThe listening247-Glion LBI offers a new approach to understanding the luxury landscape. By focusing on online consumer conversations and behaviour, it offers a time-bound reflection of brand desirability and cultural relevance. This methodology provides all stakeholders the tools to evaluate opportunities, manage risks, and make informed decisions in an evolving market.Stay TunedThe rankings of the 20 luxury brands included in the listening247-Glion LBI will be revealed soon. This ranking will shed light on the latest trends and performance metrics in the luxury industry.For more information, stay tuned to https:listening247.com

