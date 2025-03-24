MEC Anton Bredell on World Water Day

“Water security and water quality are non-negotiables for a province that is focused on helping businesses create jobs and grow our economy,” Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said, in recognition of the 22nd of March as the United Nation’s World Water Day.

Minister Bredell said that the Western Cape’s performance is excellent when compared against the rest of South Africa in terms of water management. However, climate change, population growth and rapid urbanisation are creating challenges that need urgent attention. Data presented during the recent Western Cape Energy and Water Council showed that:

The Western Cape’s per capita consumption of 160l per person per day is 26% lower than the national average of 216l per person per day, reflecting superior water demand management and conservation practices.

The Western Cape generates 70.4% Revenue Water, compared to 53.6% nationally, indicating better billing efficiency and customer accountability.

Non-Revenue Water in the Western Cape stands at 29.6%, which is significantly lower than the national average of 46.4%, highlighting reduced losses and unauthorized use.

Real Losses in the Western Cape are 93% lower than national figures. This is attributed to proactive leak detection and infrastructure maintenance.

The Western Cape has an Infrastructure Leakage Index of 3.3, compared to 6.4 nationally. This confirms the WC’s infrastructure is better managed, with leakages closer to unavoidable minimums, which is represented by a score of 3.

The Western Cape’s current annual real losses is calculated to be 9m³/km/day, which is 40% lower than the national average of 15 m³/km/day, indicating fewer physical leaks per kilometer of pipeline.

Minister Bredell said that although the province saw an increase in households with access to piped water inside their dwellings or yards, rising from 75.10% in 2011 to 85.50% in 2022, he expressed concern about Cederberg and Theewaterskloof municipalities, which saw a decline in the percentage of households with such access between 2011 and 2022.

“We need continuous and focused investment in water and wastewater infrastructure to provide future water security. In addition to water infrastructure, I want more focus to be placed on the management of wastewater. This is needed to ensure we do not pollute our river courses and groundwater sources,” Minister Bredell said.

The Western Cape Government, through the Department of Local Government, has provided funding of R252 million for the financial periods 2017/2018 to 2024/2025 through the Water Supply Security and Resilience Funding Support Programme to assist local governments with water projects. An amount of R32 million is budgeted for the 2025/2026 financial year. This funding has been supporting and will support projects such as:

The Riversdale Water Demand Management Plan, and the update of the Hessequa Water Master Plan Phase 1.

The Oudtshoorn old asbestos pipe replacement project.

The Development of the Kannaland Water Master Plan.

In Knysna, the re-routing of the Bongani Pipe Bridge, construction of new manholes, re-routing of an existing sewer pipe, and the building of a bridge to carry the pipe safely across the existing water course.

In Laingsburg, a project to re-use treated wastewater for irrigation.

In Prince Albert, the refurbishment and upgrade of the Klaarstroom water treatment works.

Beaufort West will see repairs to vandalized switchgear for critical boreholes, and a new telemetric system.

Langeberg Municipality will embark on the raising of the Dassieshoek dam outside Robertson.

Enquiries

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

E-mail: Wouter.kriel@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA