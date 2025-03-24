Minister Dion George leads G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group, 25 Mar

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, will lead the Group of Twenty (G20) Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) as part of South Africa’s Presidency of the G20.

Themed, Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable, South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 has the main objective to advance the environmental dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through a number of priorities and deliverables. The G20 ECSWG aims to enhance cooperation amongst all G20 members and invitees to address environmental and climate change priorities.

The first virtual G20 ECSWG meeting will be opened by Minister George where he will set the scene for South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 ECSWG, provide an opportunity to discuss the five priorities and deliverables, and also present the proposed work plan for the G20 ECSWG for 2025.

The priority focus areas for South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 ECSWG are:

Biodiversity and Conservation – Implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework and the Biodiversity Economy; Land Degradation, Desertification and Drought – Land Degradation Neutrality targets; Chemicals and Waste Management – Sustainable Chemicals Management; Circular Economy; Waste Management; Waste to Energy; Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) implementation; Climate Change and Air Quality – Just Transition; Loss and Damage; Adaptation, including Climate Resilient Development (CRD); Climate Finance and Air Quality; Oceans and Coastal Management – Marine Spatial Planning – ocean governance; combatting marine plastic pollution.

“It is expected that the outcome of this first virtual G20 ECSWG meeting will provide strategic direction and a common understanding amongst G20 Member States on the key environmental and climate change priorities and deliverables,” said Minister George.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States, the European Union and as of 2023, the African Union.

The G20 members represent about two-thirds of the world population, approximately 85% of the global GDP and over 75% of the global trade. This platform is considered as the leading forum for international economic cooperation and plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The Presidency also involves the definition of the priority themes to be discussed in the working groups, task forces or initiatives that emanate from engagements of the Finance Track, led by ministries of finance and central banks, and the Sherpa Track, led by the ministries of foreign affairs with the involvement of line ministries. Within the two tracks, there are thematically oriented working groups in which representatives from the relevant ministries of the members as well as from guest countries and various international organisations participate. These working groups meet regularly throughout the term of each Presidency. The Sherpas oversee negotiations over the course of the year, discussing agenda items for the Summit and coordinating the substantive work of the G20.

South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 commenced on 01 December 2024 and will continue until 30 November 2025. The presidency will build upon on the achievements of India (2023 Presidency) and Brazil (2024 Presidency) to ensure continuity in advancing the developmental agenda within the G20. South Africa’s G20 Presidency provides a unique opportunity for the country to champion the aspirations of emerging market economies and lead the developmental agenda of the African Continent within the framework of the G20.

A total of three G20 ECSWG meetings and one ECSWG Ministerial meeting will be held in South Africa, the first of which will take place from 25 – 28 March 2025 (virtual); the second 14 – 18 July 2025 (Kruger National Park) and in October 2025 (Cape Town). The Ministerial meeting will be held back-to-back with the third ECSWG meeting in October 2025.

The Department will also roll out outreach and awareness activities in the build up to the three G20 ECSWG meetings throughout the country to amplify the messaging on the focus areas for the G20 ECSWG.

“The Department will leverage South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 to market and showcase the Kruger-Kirstenbosch-iSimangaliso Icon Status Strategy (KISS). Some of the meetings and activities will take place at these iconic world-class sites to showcase them on the global stage,” said Minister George.

