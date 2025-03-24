Global Astigmatism Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

Astigmatism Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Astigmatism Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The astigmatism global market report highlights the anticipated growth of the astigmatism market size, set to increase from $3.03 billion in 2024 to $3.22 billion in 2025, reaching an impressive $4.10 billion in 2029. The historical and predicted growth is primarily driven by factors such as the increase in screen time, growing prevalence of myopia, and a heightened awareness of vision correction. The forecasted growth will be steered by the innovative adoption of toric lenses, demand for laser eye surgery, and an increasing aging population.

Will the Promising Growth of the Astigmatism Market Continue?

The astigmatism market size has shown strong signs of growth and is expected to continue its trajectory in the coming years. The rise from $3.03 billion in 2024 to an estimated $3.22 billion in 2025 represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. Expanding access to eye care, along with advancements in diagnostic technology and a rising awareness of vision correction, has contributed significantly to this historic market growth.

By 2029, the astigmatism market size is projected to reach a substantial $4.10 billion, fueled by a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth in the forecast period is likely to be spurred by the growing adoption of toric lenses, an increased demand for laser eye surgery, and an aging population affected by digital eye strain. Major trends in the forecast period encompass advances in AI-powered diagnostics and hybrid contact lens technology, with significant development in premium toric IOLs and non-invasive treatment options.

What are Key Growth Drivers of the Astigmatism Market?

Vision impairment is expected to be a key catalyst in accelerating the growth of the astigmatism market. This condition, characterized by either partial or complete loss of eyesight and typically irreparable through glasses, contact lenses or medical treatment, is becoming increasingly prevalent. Rising rates of diabetes, eye diseases, and excessive screen time combined with an aging population and inadequate access to eye care in certain areas are collectively driving the number of vision impairment cases. In fact, the United Nations Development Programme UNDP reported that the number of diagnosed vision impairments increased from 17,478 in 2021 to 19,551 in 2022, with over 19,000 new diagnoses reported in just the first seven months of 2023.

Who Are the Key Industry Players in the Astigmatism Market?

Several prominent companies contribute to the astigmatism market, including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, EssilorLuxottica SA, and Alcon Inc. Others like HOYA Corporation, Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, CooperVision Inc., and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG continue to make their mark in the industry. Further key contributors are Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., STAAR Surgical Company, Menicon Co. Ltd., and Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited. Ophtec BV, SEA VISION S.r.l., SynergEyes Inc., Contamac Ltd., SEED Co. Ltd., Miranza Clínica, and Visionary Optics LLC complete the roster of industry leaders in the astigmatism market.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Astigmatism Market?

Several noteworthy trends are emerging in the astigmatism market, with companies striving to develop advanced technologies. A prime example of this is the development of water gradient technology, designed to enhance contact lens comfort and improve moisture retention. Alcon Inc., a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical and medical device company, launched TOTAL30 for Astigmatism in January 2023, marking the first reusable contact lens featuring Water Gradient material and specifically designed for astigmatic wearers. This innovation underscores the importance of comfort in the lens-wearing experience and customer loyalty.

How is the Astigmatism Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Myopic Astigmatism, Hyperopic Astigmatism, Mixed Astigmatism, Other Types

2 By Treatments: Corrective Lenses, Orthokeratology, Surgeries, Other Treatments

3 By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Each category is further broken down into subsegments to give a more detailed understanding of the market dynamics:

1 By Myopic Astigmatism: Simple Myopic Astigmatism, Compound Myopic Astigmatism, Mixed Myopic Astigmatism

2 By Hyperopic Astigmatism: Simple Hyperopic Astigmatism, Compound Hyperopic Astigmatism, Mixed Hyperopic Astigmatism

3 By Mixed Astigmatism: Compound Mixed Astigmatism, Simple Mixed Astigmatism

4 By Other Types: Regular Astigmatism, Irregular Astigmatism, Congenital Astigmatism, Post-surgical Astigmatism

Where is the Highest Regional Growth for the Astigmatism Market?

North America was the largest region in the astigmatism market in 2024, and the trend is expected to continue. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to represent the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The astigmatism market report covers various geographical regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

