Personalized Testing And Supplements Global Market Report 2025: A Comprehensive Analysis

Personalized Testing And Supplements Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

June 19, 2025

The personalized testing and supplements market has seen a considerable growth in recent years. The market size soared from $12.94 billion in 2024 to $15.41 billion in 2025, a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 19.0%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to an increasing demand for personalized wellness, rising levels of health consciousness, growing rates of chronic diseases, a surge in the adoption of DNA testing, and an amplified focus on preventative healthcare.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Personalized Testing And Supplements Market Size?

In the next few years, the personalized testing and supplements market size is predicted to experience rapid expansion. It is projected to burgeon up to $30.69 billion in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 18.8%. Factors contributing to this projected growth can be traced to proliferating digital health platforms, increasing biotech sector investments, growing trends of proactive healthcare, expanding regulatory policy support, and a rising demand for personalized wellness solutions.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Personalized Testing And Supplements Market?

Key driving forces behind the growth of the personalized testing and supplements market are increasing health consciousness among individuals marked by heightened awareness and proactive measures towards maintaining and improving health and well-being. As people become aware of increased risks associated with lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart conditions, they are adopting healthier lifestyle habits.

Personalized testing and supplements facilitate this shift by providing individuals with customized insights into their unique nutritional needs, genetic predispositions, and health risks, aiding more effective and targeted health and wellness decisions.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Personalized Testing And Supplements Market?

Key players in the industry shaping the personalized testing and supplements market include DSM-Firmenich, Nestlé Health Science S.A., GNC Holdings Inc., The Vitamin Shoppe Inc., Pharmavite LLC, Baze Personalized Nutrition, Metagenetics Inc., Thorne HealthTech Inc., Loewi Inc., Everlywell Inc., Nutrafol Inc., Vitl Health Ltd., Viome Life Sciences Inc., InsideTracker Inc., Bioniq Health Ltd., LifeNome Inc., Biohm Health, Rootine Health Inc., Panaceutics Inc., and Elo Health Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Personalized Testing And Supplements Market?

Emerging trends in the personalized testing and supplements market industry show that these major companies are focusing on developing innovative supplement formulations, such as hyper-personalized supplement solutions, to cater to individual health needs based on genetic, lifestyle, and microbiome data. For example, in December 2024, Bioniq Health-Tech Solutions Limited, a UK-based health-tech company, launched Bioniq Build Your Own, a hyper-personalized supplement solution leveraging AI and over 6 million biochemical data points to create custom formulas tailored to individual needs.

How Is The Personalized Testing And Supplements Market Segmented?

The personalized testing and supplements market extends across several segments:

1 By Service: Personalized Testing, Personalized Recommendations, Personalized Supplements

2 By Service Provider: Personalized Testing And Supplement Companies DTC, Dieticians And Nutritionists, and Other Service Providers

3 By Application: General Health And Wellness, Deficiency Management, and Other Application

There are also sub-segments for personalized testing, recommendations, and supplements.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Personalized Testing And Supplements Market?

North America led the personalized testing and supplements market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is predicted to showcase the fastest-growing in the forecast period. The report spans the regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

