Avalue at 2025 Japan IT Week Exhibition

Demonstrating Innovative Applications of AI edge Computing to Facilitate Digital Transformation of Industries

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technologies (3479), a global leader in industrial computer solutions, will exhibit at Japan IT Week,the largest IT industry exhibition in Japan, from April 23rd to 25th, 2025, to present its latest AI and edge computing technologies, focusing on high-performance embedded systems, intelligent computing platforms and AI solutions to promote the development of smart healthcare and smart manufacturing. The company focuses on high-performance embedded systems, intelligent computing platforms, and AI solutions to promote the development of smart healthcare, smart transportation, and smart manufacturing. Through innovative AI edge computing architecture and high-performance computing technologies, Avalue Technology is committed to enhancing real-time data processing capabilities, improving enterprise operational efficiency, and driving the development of intelligent decision-making.Green Computing and High Performance Computing: Accelerating AI SustainabilityIn the face of the rapid growth of AI computing demand, Avalue Technology actively promotes green computing by combining High Performance Computing (HPC) with liquid cooling technology to significantly reduce energy consumption, enhance the performance and stability of AI and edge computing, and help enterprises move towards low-carbon sustainable development.Recommended Exhibits:- HPS-LIDCOOL- HPS-LIDCL4ASmart Intersection AI Recognition: Optimizing Traffic ManagementAvalue Technology will demonstrate an edge AI solution based on the NVIDIA Jetson platform, which analyzes driving behaviors, pedestrian and vehicle dynamics, as well as obstacle detection in real-time, to enhance intelligent traffic management capabilities and improve the effectiveness of urban governance. The solution can also be used for medical applications such as AI intelligent joint detection, AI human posture recognition with trunk nodes, medical applications to assist in rehabilitation and training, or fatigue driving monitoring, expanding the scope of AI applications in smart cities and smart healthcare.Recommended Exhibits:Avalue AI Solutions - TornadoEdge AI Series (with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin/Orin NX/Orin Nano Modules)-NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin modules: AIB-NIAO-S with 8 GMSL2 support, AIB-NVAO, AIB-NIAO, highly integrated AI servers-NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Orin Nano modules: AIB-NINX-S, a lightweight fanless AI platform, AIB-NINX-SC, an ultra-compact business card-sized AI edge system, and AIB-NW01Efficient Application of AI in Medical and Manufacturing FieldsAvalue Technology, together with Biomedica, developed an osteoporosis screening solution through AI edge computing, applying deep learning and digital X-ray sensing technology to accurately assess fracture risk within 6 seconds, improving diagnostic efficiency and reducing medical costs. In addition, the suspension touch technology enhances the sensitivity of medical equipment and reduces the risk of cross-infection, while the ARTEMIS ultra-precise positioning technology optimizes the management of medical venues and improves operational efficiency. In the field of smart manufacturing, Avalue has realized remote monitoring, diagnosis, and data collection of smart factories through the out-of-band management expansion module, and introduced OOB (Out-of-Band) technology to ensure long-term stable operation of equipment, and remote reboot even if there is system abnormality, which reduces the risk of shutdowns and strengthens the management efficiency.Recommended Exhibits:- AI Box PC MAB-T660,- IntelMeteor Lake-H Core™ Ultra 7/5 Processor Fanless Ruggedized Embedded System EMS-MTH- PCAP Multi-Touch Fanless Open Panel PC OFP-15W38-O1Exhibition Information■ Dates: Apr. 23 (Wed) - 25 (Fri), 2025■ Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan■ Booth: 19-48｜East Hall 3

