Gearing up for Tram Grade Separations

The large beams to be used in the new Tram Grade Separation Projects overpasses and the rebuilding of the South Road Overpass are arriving on site ahead of major construction commencing later this year.

The $870 million suite of projects will remove three congested tram level crossings at Plympton and Morphettville, to make travel in the area safer, faster and easier for people who use public transport, walk, cycle or drive.

As part of this, the South Road Overpass is also being reconstructed to accommodate the River Torrens to Darlington T2D Project lowered motorway. The rebuilt overpass will include the longest bridge span in South Australia, with 96 metres between supports on each side.

Local firm Bianco Precast as fabricated the beams, and the first set of 12 beams – up to 38m long and weighing between 50 and 87 tonnes - will be used on the South Road Overpass rebuild, while a further 86 beams will be delivered in the coming months, to be used for the three new overpasses.

Together, the projects will support 1115 jobs during construction.

As part of the work, the intersections at Marion Road and Cross Road, Marion Road and Anzac Highway, and Morphett Road and Anzac Highway will also be upgraded, further improving road safety across the network and easing traffic congestion. These upgrades will commence in early April.

At Plympton, work will include two dedicated right turn lanes from Marion Road onto Anzac Highway, two dedicated signalised left turn lanes from Anzac Highway onto Marion Road, along with the installation of new dedicated left turn lane from Cross Road onto Marion Road and a new dedicated left turn lane from Marion Road onto Cross Road.

At Morphettville, additional lanes on Morphett Road and left turn lane extension on Anzac Highway will be constructed. New traffic signals, road lighting and drainage, along with new asphalt, kerbing, gutters and line marking will be installed at the three intersections.

Once major work begins on the overpasses later this year, the tram line will close between South Terrace and Glenelg, for up to six months. This will assist in fast-tracking construction and reduce impacts on local residents, businesses, road users. It will allow the overpasses to all be constructed at the same time during a single closure inside the tramline corridor. During this time, services will continue to operate between South Terrace and the Entertainment Centre, and on the Botanic and Festival lines.

Substitute buses will service commuters who’d usually use the section of tram line between South Terrace and Glenelg. The tram line will be ready for testing and commissioning in late 2025 with services scheduled to resume late January 2026 in time for the return of school.

Ahead of the six-month partial tram line closure, several short-term closures will be required across the whole network in order to prepare the line and ensure trams can be properly stored adjacent to the South Terrace tram stop, to continue servicing the city section of the line.

These closures will take place at the following times;

from 9pm Saturday 3 May to last service Sunday, 4 May 2025

from first service to last service Sunday 11 May

from 9pm Saturday 17 May to last service Sunday 18 May

from first service Saturday 31 May to last service Sunday, 1 June

from 9pm Saturday 21 June to last service Sunday, 22 June, and

from first service Saturday 2 August to last service Sunday 3 August

To minimise inconvenience to customers during these times, substitute buses will replace tram services between Glenelg to Entertainment Centre and Botanic Gardens to Entertainment Centre. Substitute buses will service as closely as practicable to each tram stop during the closures. The timing for these closures have been coordinated to ensure there is minimal impact on weekday peak services and special events, such as matches at Adelaide Oval.

For more information on services during the temporary closures, visit the Adelaide Metro website.

For more on the Tram Grade Separations Projects visit the website.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The delivery of these large beams is a sign that work is really ramping up on this project.

Removing level crossings improves safety and reduces congestion, and we are getting on with it at three key sites along the Glenelg tramline.

We are committed to achieving efficient, resilient and integrated traffic and transport solutions for South Australians. Once complete, this project will result in better connectivity for trams, cyclists and pedestrians and less time waiting in peak-hour traffic.

These upcoming weekend line closures are essential so we can safely complete the preparation work needed for construction of each tram overpass without trams operating on the line.

Closing part of the line later this year will significantly reduce the overall construction time and impacts that would otherwise be required If these projects were constructed separately, meaning we can get people back on board sooner.

I thank users for their patience while we carry out these important works and remind them that substitute buses will operate during any tram closures.

Attributable to Federal Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost MP

The significant congestion at these intersections is a frequent complaint in my community.

It’s fantastic to see the federal and state governments working together to solve the issues at a number of these trouble-spots at once, and I look forward to seeing these overpasses built as the year progresses.

Attributable to State Member for Badcoe Jayne Stinson MP

The removal of the level crossings at Morphett, Marion and Cross Roads will be a massive time-saver for people in my community, as well as those travelling through it.

While line closures, especially for the six-month partial closure, will be a frustration, there will be an extraordinary long-term benefit that we will see taking shape, and I encourage all residents to check the Adelaide Metro website for up to date information on substitute bus options.

Attributable to State Member for Gibson Sarah Andrews MP

It’s fantastic to see work gearing up for the major works that will improve safety and reduce congestion on Morphett Rd.

This project, along with the other tram overpass projects undertaken concurrently, will make travel quicker, easier and safer in the busy Morphettville area, and will deliver something for which residents have been long advocating.