Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Unveils 'Aretha Cool' in Gift Shop Collection

Celebrating Women’s History Month and Aretha Franklin’s Birthday with a 20% Off Sale on Amazon

NEW YORK,, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a tribute to the Queen of Soul, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is now carrying Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits by acclaimed photographer Matthew Jordan Smith in its iconic gift shop. To celebrate, the book is available at 20% off on Amazon for a limited time.

Aretha Franklin made history in 1987 as the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, breaking barriers and cementing her legacy as one of the most influential artists of all time. Nearly forty years later, her impact continues as Aretha Cool becomes part of the Hall’s tribute to her groundbreaking career. This milestone coincides with Women’s History Month and arrives just ahead of Franklin’s birthday on March 25, marking a poignant celebration of her enduring influence.

Matthew Jordan Smith, a legendary portrait photographer known for capturing some of entertainment’s most iconic figures, worked closely with Franklin from 2005 through her final official portrait session. Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits offers a stunning visual journey from 2005 to 2018, featuring rare access and intimate moments that only a trusted insider could reveal.

Smith’s career spans over three decades. His portfolio includes luminaries such as Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Bassett, and Michael Jordan. His honors include the Microsoft Icon of Imaging Award, the George Eastman Power of Image Award, and a commission from the International Olympic Committee to document life inside the Olympic Village.

With Aretha Cool, Smith brings the same artistry and reverence to portraying the Queen of Soul. Each image reflects elegance, vulnerability, and strength—inviting fans to see Aretha not only as an icon, but as a woman whose power was matched by her grace.

To commemorate Aretha Franklin’s birthday and Women’s History Month, Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits is available at a 20% discount on Amazon through the end of March. This is a unique opportunity for fans, collectors, and music lovers to own a timeless tribute to one of the greatest voices in music history.

Matthew Jordan Smith is a renowned American photographer celebrated for his soulful portraiture and ability to capture the essence of cultural icons. His work has appeared in Essence, Vogue, and major campaigns for L’Oréal, Pantene, and Revlon. Based in Tokyo, Japan, Smith continues to craft powerful visual stories that celebrate legacy, culture, and human connection.

Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits (ISBN: 979-8-218-27863-2) is available now on Amazon. Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin through Matthew Jordan Smith’s evocative photography. This book is more than a collection of images—it is a testament to the lasting impact of the Queen of Soul.

