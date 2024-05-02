Matthew Jordan Smith Releases a Limited Edition of his New Book, ‘Aretha Cool,’ Just in Time for Mother’s Day

Aretha Franklin with White Hat, Photographed by Matthew Jordan Smith Aretha Franklin backstage at the Evening of Stars: Tribute to Aretha Franklin Photo of "Aretha Cool," the limited-edition and standard version

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned celebrity, fashion, and beauty photographer Matthew Jordan Smith’s latest book, “Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits,” celebrates the monumental legacy of The Queen of Soul. Both are available in the limited edition and the standard version and provide an unparalleled glimpse into the last chapter of her life and her legendary artistry and her virtuosity as a music icon.

This edition of “Aretha Cool” is limited to one hundred copies, with only forty-seven remaining. It’s a rare collector’s item, and promises a deeper, more personal connection to Aretha’s legacy, encapsulated in a beautifully crafted package that reflects her spirit and style. The limited edition is available exclusively at ArethaCool.com.

Highlights of the limited-edition include a never-before-seen, signed and numbered archival print of Aretha, offering a unique look at the icon; an elegant pink book cover with an acrylic print, housed in a beautiful clamshell box—both the case and the limited-edition are individually numbered and signed; a groundbreaking Ugokugraph, a moving image exclusively created by Matthew Jordan Smith, signed and numbered as part of this limited series; and a pink USB drive containing exclusive audio stories by the author, offering personal insights in his voice, enhancing the connection to the portraits and stories within.

The standard edition is also a beautifully crafted 256-page coffee table book that takes the reader on a journey from 2005 to 2018, highlighting the unique relationship between Smith and Franklin. The photographs illustrate not only the musical genius of The Queen of Soul but also her profound influence on culture, women’s empowerment, civil rights, and history. 'Aretha Cool' is a tribute to the emotional depth and impact of Aretha’s music. The standard edition of 'Aretha Cool' can be purchased on Amazon.

“Aretha Cool’ is a celebration of love and strength echoed in Aretha’s powerful legacy that resonates with history, music, and art,” says Smith.

Matthew Jordan Smith was raised in New York City and Columbia, South Carolina. He works regularly in Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo, Japan. He is the author of "Sepia Dreams: A Celebration of Black Achievement Through Words and Images" (St. Martin’s Publishing Group), "Lost and Found" (Filipacchi Publishing), and "Future American President: 50 States, 100 Families, Infinite Dreams" (Goff Books). He has photographed some of the world’s most famous people, from icons such as Oprah Winfrey to Zendaya, Quincy Jones to George Lucas, Angelina Jolie to Angela Bassett, Sofia Vergara to Samuel L. Jackson, Queen Latifah to Courtney B. Vance, Tyra Banks to Britney Spears, and even Albert II, Prince of Monaco, and many others.

“Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits" (ISBN - 979-8-218-27863-2) is also available for international orders (English) on www.ArethaCool.com.