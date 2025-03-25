Pelotero Introduces NEW iOS App Bringing Elite Development to Every Player’s Fingertips

The app enables players, parents, and coaches to track at bats accelerating their development curve

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelotero today unveiled Plate Intelligence, the latest enhancement to its market leading Player Intelligence platform. Plate Intelligence allows hitters to easily track and analyze game performance data. It evaluates key traits like pitch recognition, swing decisions, timing, and accuracy, to help players better understand how they are making their outs. Plate Intelligence not only improves a player’s in-season performance, but provides critical insights for year-round development.“If a player wants to be an elite hitter, their highest priority should be to not make outs,” says Bobby Tewksbary , Co-Founder of Pelotero. “The greatest hitters of all time (GHOATs) were obsessed with avoiding outs. They became the best at understanding why they made them and choosing the tactics necessary to avoid them in the future.”To date, understanding how players make outs has been almost impossible. The technology to capture, analyze, and contextualize pitches and at bats hasn’t been accessible. As a result, more attention has been paid to trackable metrics like exit velocity and launch angle. That has ultimately created a wave of players who can swing fast, but struggle to successfully hit at advanced levels.With Plate Intelligence, players go through a seamless process of logging their at bats pitch by pitch. Insights about why players are making outs are then displayed on players’ dashboards in the Pelotero platform. Players can see and track things like how often they are recognizing pitch types, summaries of how they tend to miss the ball when they swing, and how often they are on time in different situations. Logging at bats also normalizes critical thinking and gets players habitually asking the right questions.“The process of logging pitches is itself a teacher,” says Chris Colabello , Co-Founder of Pelotero and former MLB player. “For hitters who have never seen certain pitch types or may not understand what it means to be on time, asking them to answer these questions is the starting point for in-game growth and development.”By combining these insights with Pelotero’s Hitter Potential Score , Pelotero generates a holistic snapshot of a player’s strengths and weaknesses as a hitter. The Pelotero platform then uses all of this data to dynamically create personalized development programs so players can quickly see what’s working, what’s not, and their path to improve.“The new at bat tracking release on Pelotero’s platform helps us better evaluate in-game performance,” says Matt Swope, Head Coach at University of Maryland. “Every hitter needs to own these concepts and now we finally have a way to measure it and to hold players in our program accountable.”About PeloteroPelotero is the first player intelligence platform that combines technology, data, and expertise to help coaches hyper-personalize development at the click of a button. Its platform provides instant identification of player strengths and weaknesses, data-driven benchmarking, and personalized development plans to support baseball and softball hitters. Pelotero’s mission is to help every player realize their full potential by transforming data into actionable insights and closing the performance potential gap. More information can be found at www.pelotero.com

Plate Intelligence - In Game At Bat Tracking

