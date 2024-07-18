Pelotero Raises $3 Million Seed Round, Launches Player Intelligence
Player development platform partners with Perfect Game to bring baseball development to the massesBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pelotero, the first player intelligence platform that combines data, coaching expertise, and AI to help coaches deliver personalized development in real time, announced today that the company has raised $3 million in seed funding. The round was led by Greg Ciongoli and Bennett Fisher, with participation from other notable technology investors including Frederick Kerrest, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Okta, and Ryan Moore, Founder of Accomplice.
In addition, Pelotero, which means ballplayer in Spanish, is also announcing a new partnership with Perfect Game and its new executive team.
Pelotero is attacking the problem that athletes at all levels are craving a level of personalized development that coaches cannot possibly deliver. Coaches have access to technology but are nowhere close to maximizing the value that the data provides. Turning data into developmental programming for just one player is incredibly laborious, and for all players, it is impossible. This creates a disconnect between how a player is performing today versus what they are ultimately capable of – the performance potential gap.
Since its beta launch last year, Pelotero has helped more than 40 organizations - including high school and college teams, training facilities, and national club programs - streamline development for their players. These organizations have collectively used Pelotero’s Player Intelligence platform with more than 10,000 players.
“Players and their parents have an insatiable hunger to be better. That’s why they are constantly in search of new coaches, teams, showcases and tournaments,” says Bobby Tewksbary, Co-Founder at Pelotero. “Being better is personal. Players need to be told what they are good at, what they are not, and be given a personalized plan to help them get to where they want to be.”
As more and more individualized athlete data floods the market, there is a massive opportunity to assist coaches in leveraging this data to create personalized experiences for all their players. Player intelligence is a new category designed to enable this and align the sports industry around a comprehensive approach to player evaluation and development. It puts personalization, technology, and data at the center to understand a player’s specific needs first without assuming a particular approach or methodology should be used for everyone.
Pelotero Partners with Leading Amateur Baseball Events Company
Pelotero and Perfect Game, the premier provider of amateur baseball events, have partnered to bring Player Intelligence to more than 7,500 baseball players attending PG showcases and prospect gateway events. Each participant will receive a Pelotero hitting potential score, a detailed swing analysis, and access to a personalized development plan based on the data and metrics collected at the event.
“The baseball industry has been lacking a data driven approach to player development,” said Jered Goodwin, National Scouting Director at Perfect Game. “Pelotero’s ability to use data from readily available sources like a phone or a bat sensor to provide personalized analysis and development programs is game-changing for our industry and we are very excited to be partnering with them.”
Pelotero Forms New Leadership Team of Established Startup and Industry Executives
Pelotero is also announcing their new executive team. Bennett Fisher, a serial tech entrepreneur, will assume CEO responsibilities bringing more than 15 years of early-stage experience to help guide the company. He will be joined by his former colleague, Adam Kernander, who will lead the engineering team. Co-founder and former professional hitting coach, Bobby Tewksbary, will head up the product while co-founder and former MLB player, Chris Colabello, will lead the sales team.
Pelotero is the first player intelligence platform that combines data, coaching expertise, and AI to help coaches deliver personalized development in real time. Its first available product provides personalized analysis, instruction and development plans to support baseball hitters. Pelotero’s mission is to help every player realize their full potential by transforming data into actionable insights and closing the performance potential gap. More information can be found at www.pelotero.com.
