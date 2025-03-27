Zero Sugar, Full Nostalgia: Wild Bill’s Drops Better-for-You Cream Soda Floats with Retro Vibes and Guilt-Free Enjoyment

Wild Bill's Zero Sugar Soda United By Flavor Step right up for the Wild Bill’s Soda experience—where the line’s long, but the pours are worth the wait!

Wild Bill’s launches a zero sugar cream soda float lineup—Root Beer, Key Lime, Pineapple, and Blueberry—packing pure nostalgic taste into a better-for-you sip.

MILLINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild Bill’s Craft Beverage Co., the team known for crafting memory-stirring soft drinks, is launching a new lineup: zero sugar, zero calorie “cream soda floats” that deliver the classic taste and texture soda lovers crave. Naturally sweetened with monk fruit and stevia, these drinks skip artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives while staying true to Wild Bill’s nostalgic roots.

Meet the four cream soda-inspired flavors: Root Beer, Key Lime, Pineapple, and Blueberry. These aren’t your typical soda aisle options—they’re a nod to the past, reimagined for today’s clean-living, craft-focused crowd. Joining Wild Bill’s pure cane sugar classics, this zero sugar lineup steps boldly into the natural, better-for-you beverage space while keeping its focus on unique, throwback flavors.

“We’re delivering what folks want—straight-up soda, not some mushroom-ashwagandha prebiotic tonic,” says Michael Russo, Chief Growth Officer at Wild Bill’s Craft Beverage Co. “This isn’t packed with functional ingredients like caffeine, fiber, or vitamins. It’s just soda pop—uncomplicated and crave-worthy the moment it hits your lips—a cleaner alternative to our classic cane sugar lineup.”

Rolling out as early as next week, the cream soda float series will appear in select local and regional stores (retail partners and locations to be announced soon). True to Wild Bill’s fairground and convention tradition, these sodas will flow on tap at hundreds of live events nationwide starting May 2025, debuting at PAX East (Boston), followed by Phoenix Fan Fusion, Famous Food Festival (New York), National BBQ Festival (New York), MagicCon: Las Vegas, Anime Expo (Los Angeles), Fan Expo Denver, Picklesburgh (Pennsylvania), Ohio State Fair, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, Miramar Air Show, Rose City Comic Con (Portland), DragonCon (Atlanta), Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue (Tennessee), Oyster Festival (New York), and beyond. For at-home delivery, single-flavor 12-packs and a variety pack will be available on Amazon Prime starting mid-to-late April.

About Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co.

Wild Bill's has been crafting premium, non-alcoholic craft sodas for over 20 years, serving customers at events nationwide. With a focus on creating nostalgia-evoking flavors, Wild Bill's sodas are available online, at local retailers, and at hundreds of events annually.

As a veteran-owned and operated business, Wild Bill's is dedicated to supporting veterans through meaningful employment opportunities and partnerships with veteran-focused non-profits.

The Wild Bill's Live Event Experience

