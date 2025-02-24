Jamie Lissette Joins Board of Directors for Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co.

Step right up for the Wild Bill’s Soda experience—where the line’s long, but the pours are worth the wait!

Wild Bill’s Soda welcomes Jamie Lissette to its Board! With expertise in franchising & beverages, he'll help drive growth while preserving the brand’s legacy.



MILLINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild Bill’s Craft Beverage Co., an old-fashioned soda brand known for its bold flavors and unforgettable experiences, is proud to announce that Jamie Lissette has joined its Board of Directors and has invested in the company via a family-owned investment fund.

"I'm thrilled to join the Board at Wild Bill’s at such an exciting time," said Lissette. “The brand and team have built an incredible, multi-faceted business with a loyal following, and I look forward to helping drive growth while preserving its one-of-a-kind identity.”

Lissette brings a wealth of expertise in franchising, the beverage industry, and operations. As the former President, CEO, and CFO of PopUp Bagels, he played a pivotal role in expanding the brand’s footprint and preparing it for franchising. Additionally, his tenure as Founding COO at Athletic Brewing, the pioneering and #1 non-alcoholic craft beer company, provides him with deep insight into the evolving beverage landscape and shifting consumer trends.

“Jamie’s expertise in scaling consumer brands and his strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow Wild Bill’s,” said Michael Quilty, Chief Executive Officer. “His background in both franchising and the beverage industry aligns perfectly with our mission to bring nostalgic, craft soda experiences to even more customers.”



Lissette also serves as the Managing Partner of TLP One, a private investment vehicle focused on high-potential consumer businesses. His leadership in brand development, marketing, and operational efficiency will help guide Wild Bill’s Soda into its next phase of expansion.

About Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co.

Wild Bill's has been crafting premium, non-alcoholic craft sodas for over 20 years, serving customers at events nationwide. With a focus on creating nostalgia-evoking flavors, Wild Bill's sodas are available online, at local retailers, and at hundreds of events annually.

As a veteran-owned and operated business, Wild Bill's is dedicated to supporting veterans through meaningful employment opportunities and partnerships with veteran-focused non-profits.

