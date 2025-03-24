Revelation Software Concepts and oXya Announce a Global Partnership to Simplify SAP Transformations

Revelation Software Concepts and oXya join forces to unify change management across SAP technologies

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revelation Software Concepts (RSC) and oXya, an independent provider of Cloud and SAP managed services, today announced a strategic partnership to unify change management across SAP technologies.This collaboration brings together RSC’s Rev-Trac , an advanced change management solution, and oXya’s authority in SAP management services to offer a streamlined approach to transitioning to S/4HANA , RISE with SAP, and BTP.Bridging the gapAs SAP Solution Manager (SolMan) nears end-of-life, organizations need a unified change management solution that supports legacy systems and emerging technologies like RISE with SAP, BTP, and Cloud ALM The RSC and oXya alliance addresses the challenge by enabling organizations to manage SAP change across interconnected systems, diverse technologies, and on-premises, Cloud, and hybrid landscapes.Combining Rev-Trac’s advanced change automation capabilities with oXya’s managed services expertise allows organizations to transition to new technologies while maintaining full control over their change process. Businesses benefit from advanced change management capabilities during the migration projects and post go-live, including integrations with other applications such as ServiceNow, Jira, Cloud ALM, Tosca, LiveCompare, Worksoft, and others.While the agreement is global, it is initially being rolled out in the Americas with two models for SAP change management:• Standalone solution: oXya will offer Rev-Trac as an independent change management solution implemented and supported by oXya backed by RSC.• Managed service integration: oXya will integrate Rev-Trac into its SAP managed services, delivering change management as a service (CMaaS) to businesses.Seamless transformation managementChris Drake, Head of Product and Strategy at RSC, is excited about the partnership with oXya, citing their complementary strengths to drive a successful customer transformation.“The transition to RISE with SAP and other technologies presents significant change management challenges,” he said. “With Rev-Trac, organizations can manage all changes in all SAP technologies through a single solution. When combined with oXya’s vast experience in SAP managed services, organizations can access a future-ready change management framework that accelerates change delivery while minimizing risk and cost.”Geert Vandendorpe, oXya’s CEO, said he was thrilled to partner with RSC to enhance oXya’s SAP change management offering and improve customer experience.“This collaboration empowers us to provide our clients with even more robust and innovative solutions, helping them navigate the complexities of SAP landscapes with increased confidence and efficiency.”Simplify your transitionWith SAP encouraging the shift to RISE with SAP and organizations transitioning to new technologies, businesses need an agile change management solution to manage change in complex, hybrid environments.Rev-Trac and oXya provide the technology and the expertise to manage change efficiently, minimize risk, address SolMan sunset, and enhance Cloud ALM.To learn more about how this partnership can support your SAP transformation, visit our website or contact us today.

