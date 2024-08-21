Rev-Trac unveils new features to address emerging SAP challenges

New Rev-Trac Platinum features help navigate SAP change management for complex and modern environments

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev-Trac Platinum, a Revelation Software Concepts (RSC) solution, is set to tackle modern and emerging SAP challenges with new features and functionality updates in the latest release.The newest version, Rev-Trac Platinum 8.3.4, includes features to help businesses adapt quickly to evolving technologies and methodologies and support more advanced continuous integration and continuous deployment strategies (CI/CD).Rev-Trac Platinum: Leading the way in an evolving SAP worldThe updates to Rev-Trac Platinum come as the ERP industry is undergoing a massive shift to accommodate new technologies and support a broader range of functions.Daniel Clark, Product Manager at Rev-Trac, said that with SAP advocating a Cloud-first future, organizations were under pressure to navigate the complexities of a digital transformation combining multiple applications, technologies, and hosting scenarios.“Rev-Trac Platinum's recent updates provide robust support for next-generation technologies and a broader range of functions, empowering organizations to be more agile, data-driven and responsive.“The automated workflow engine offers the ability to unify systems and technologies, accelerate and de-risk S/4HANA migrations, and ensure more consistent high-quality SAP changes are delivered to the business,” Mr. Clark said.Rev-Trac Platinum: Key updates and features1. Cloud TMS Transport UnificationRev-Trac Platinum’s latest upgrade reduces change management complexity by combining Cloud-based transports, like those used for SAP BTP applications, with ABAP and non-ABAP changes in a Rev-Trac Request.This unification establishes Rev-Trac Platinum as the central control point for all SAP systems, including BTP applications, extending governance processes across the entire SAP environment.The software gives organizations the power to ensure smooth, uninterrupted business operations by reducing risks when using BTP and improving system stability.2. S/4HANA Readiness ChecksRev-Trac Platinum has enhanced its integration with SAP’s ABAP Test Cockpit (ATC) to include S/4HANA Readiness Checks, ensuring custom code compatibility with S/4HANA.Configuring Rev-Trac Platinum to execute these checks reduces project errors, eliminates rework, and accelerates S/4HANA migration timelines. This capability is crucial during the planning and implementation phases of a digital transformation project. It not only ensures a smoother project execution but also contributes to the projects overall success.3. Enhanced ReferencesRev-Trac Platinum’s new Enhanced References feature boosts its integration capabilities, enabling more advanced CI/CD strategies.Now, a Rev-Trac Request can have references that map to multiple endpoints, provide tighter integration controls to prevent progression of poor-quality changes, and give organizations more transparency into the SAP change delivery process.Building dependencies and process rules around the reference points eliminates manual checks and reduces risk through tighter change controls. Integrating enhanced reference capabilities into change management workflows can boost productivity and deliver more consistent, high-quality changes.Availability and further information:Rev-Trac Platinum 8.3.4 is available immediately. For more information, visit our website ENDSAbout Rev-TracRev-Trac is a Revelation Software Concepts (RSC) solution that enables some of the world's largest organizations to drive unified SAP DevOps through integration and orchestration. It helps reduce the risks and lower the costs of managing and delivering changes in SAP software across ALM and DevOps platforms. RSC's product line-up – Rev-Trac Platinum, Rev-Trac ONE, and Rev-Trac Insights – enables organizations to increase business agility and accelerate transformation in a digital economy. For more information, visit: www.rev-trac.com

