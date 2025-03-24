Making Agrifood Systems Transformation Central for Prosperous Asia and the Pacific

Description

In this webinar, Elizabeth Bechdol, Deputy Director General, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), United Nations, will discuss solutions to achieve agrifood systems transformation in Asia and the Pacific. Leaders from ADB and FAO will also explore how development finance can enhance social protection, support natural capital, mitigate the effects of climate change and contribute to transforming the agriculture sector in the Region. Discussions will reflect on the situation in Afghanistan and how investment in natural capital including land and water can contribute to long-term food security.

Objectives

At the end of the webinar, participants should be able to:

understand the role of development finance, social protection, and natural capital investment in enhancing food security and resilience;

discuss the impact of climate change and emerging challenges on the agriculture sector; and

explore practical solutions for strengthening agrifood systems, improving regional cooperation, and driving sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific.

Target participants

This event is open to ADB staff, ADB consultants, and external participants (online participation only).

Resource speakers

Keynote Speaker: Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director General of Food and Agriculture Organization to the United Nations

Opening Remarks & Moderator: Qingfeng Zhang, Senior Director, Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development (AFNR), ADB

Opening Remarks: Eugenue Zhukov, Director General, Central and West Asia Department (CWRD), ADB

Panel Discussion 1

Moderator: Giap Minh Bui, Principal Natural Resource and Agriculture Economist, Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office (SG-AFNR), ADD

Panelists:

Panelists: Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative Afghanistan

Rein Paulsen, Director, Emergencies and Resilience, FAO

Yasmin Siddiqi, Director, SG-AFNR, ADB

Panel Discussion 2

Moderator: Narayan Iyer, Principal Natural Resources and Agriculture Specialist (Agribusiness), AFNR, ADB

Panelists:

Panelists: Lifeng Li, Director, Land and Water Divisions, FAO

Jiangfeng Zhang, Director, SG-AFNR, ADB

Melody F. Ovenden, Senior Environment Specialist, Climate Change, Resilience, and Environment Cluster (CCRE), ADB

Alexander Jones, Director, Resource Mobilization Division, FAO

How to register

Register via Zoom.

Costs

Online participation to the webinar is free.

Event organizers / partners

Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office, Sector Department 2, ADB