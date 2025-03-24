Making Agrifood Systems Transformation Central for Prosperous Asia and the Pacific
Description
In this webinar, Elizabeth Bechdol, Deputy Director General, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), United Nations, will discuss solutions to achieve agrifood systems transformation in Asia and the Pacific. Leaders from ADB and FAO will also explore how development finance can enhance social protection, support natural capital, mitigate the effects of climate change and contribute to transforming the agriculture sector in the Region. Discussions will reflect on the situation in Afghanistan and how investment in natural capital including land and water can contribute to long-term food security.
Objectives
At the end of the webinar, participants should be able to:
- understand the role of development finance, social protection, and natural capital investment in enhancing food security and resilience;
- discuss the impact of climate change and emerging challenges on the agriculture sector; and
- explore practical solutions for strengthening agrifood systems, improving regional cooperation, and driving sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific.
Target participants
This event is open to ADB staff, ADB consultants, and external participants (online participation only).
Resource speakers
- Keynote Speaker: Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director General of Food and Agriculture Organization to the United Nations
- Opening Remarks & Moderator: Qingfeng Zhang, Senior Director, Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development (AFNR), ADB
- Opening Remarks: Eugenue Zhukov, Director General, Central and West Asia Department (CWRD), ADB
Panel Discussion 1
- Moderator: Giap Minh Bui, Principal Natural Resource and Agriculture Economist, Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office (SG-AFNR), ADD
Panelists:
- Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative Afghanistan
- Rein Paulsen, Director, Emergencies and Resilience, FAO
- Yasmin Siddiqi, Director, SG-AFNR, ADB
Panel Discussion 2
- Moderator: Narayan Iyer, Principal Natural Resources and Agriculture Specialist (Agribusiness), AFNR, ADB
Panelists:
- Lifeng Li, Director, Land and Water Divisions, FAO
- Jiangfeng Zhang, Director, SG-AFNR, ADB
- Melody F. Ovenden, Senior Environment Specialist, Climate Change, Resilience, and Environment Cluster (CCRE), ADB
- Alexander Jones, Director, Resource Mobilization Division, FAO
How to register
Register via Zoom.
Costs
Online participation to the webinar is free.
Event organizers / partners
Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office, Sector Department 2, ADB
