Creative Diagnostics Expands Hepatitis B Research Tools with High Performance HBV Surface Antigen L-Proteins

Creative Diagnostics has announced its Hepatitis B Virus Surface Antigen L-proteins for Hepatitis B research.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the expansion of its Hepatitis B research portfolio with a comprehensive range of sensitive and specific Hepatitis B Virus Surface Antigen L-proteins. These rigorously validated antigens are suitable for use in HBV mimetics, standard antigens for ELISA, and Western blotting, and are designed to assist researchers in advancing their understanding of HBV infection and developing novel diagnostic methods or more effective antiviral therapies.

Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is a species of the genus Orthohepatovirus, which also belongs to the family Hepatoviridae. HBV is known to infect only humans and primates, causing hepatitis B. In 1965, Dana discovered the hepatitis B virus. The diameter of this virus is 42 nm and the virus particle consists of two parts: the shell and the core. The hepatitis B virus is very tolerant to a wide range of stress conditions, for example, it can be boiled in water at 65 degrees for 10 hours and still be viable. However, peracetic acid and povidone iodine can inactivate HBV under certain extreme conditions, such as boiling in water at 100 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes or boiling in high-pressure steam.

As a DNA virus that attacks the liver, HBV has three surface antigens: L-protein, M-protein, and S-protein. The L-protein consists of the S, pre-S2, and pre-S1 regions and contains 389 or 400 amino acids. The N-terminal end of the L-protein is the pre-S1 region, which binds to receptors on the surface of hepatocytes and facilitates viral entry. In addition, L proteins play an important role in viral assembly and secretion and are a key target for both diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.

Creative Diagnostics now offers a diverse selection of high quality Hepatitis B Virus Surface Antigen L proteins in genotypes A to D for research applications. These antigens have been rigorously validated for use in HBV mimicry, ELISA standard antigens, Western blotting and other techniques. With excellent specificity and sensitivity, these products are reliable tools for diagnostic development and research use, enabling scientists to study different viral strains. For instance, the Hepatitis B virus Surface Antigen L-protein (genotype A, Catalog # DAG-WT3520) holds significant potential across various applications, including the study of infection mechanisms, diagnostic markers, vaccine development, and antiviral therapy.

Creative Diagnostics' HBV Surface Antigen L-proteins provide researchers with valuable tools to explore the critical aspects of HBV infection, reflecting its dedication to advancing scientific discovery and improving human health. To learn more about Creative Diagnostics' HBV Core Antigens, HBV Surface Antigens, HBV E Antigens and different subtypes of HBV antigens, and other research tools or resources, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/hepatitis-b-virus-surface-antigen-l-protein.htm.

