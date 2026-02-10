Creative Diagnostics Introduces Products for Renal Metabolism to Accelerate In Vitro Drug Metabolism Studies

Creative Diagnostics announces the launch of Products for Renal Metabolism.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a reagent supplier and developer focused on biologics quality control, has announced the significant expansion of its specialized product line: Products for Renal Metabolism. This comprehensive collection of subcellular fractions, including kidney microsomes and cytosol, can support pharmaceutical researchers and toxicologists in conducting high-precision in vitro drug metabolism and related studies.

Kidneys are well-known for their important role in metabolizing carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and other nutrients. The kidney is a highly metabolically active organ that relies on specialized epithelial cells comprising the renal tubules to reabsorb most of the filtered water and solutes. Most of this reabsorption is mediated by proximal tubules, which require high amounts of energy to facilitate solute movement. Thus, the proximal tubules use fatty acid oxidation as their preferred metabolic pathway because it generates more adenosine triphosphate (ATP) than glucose metabolism. After kidney injury, however, metabolism is altered, leading to decreased fatty acid oxidation and increased lactic acid generation.

In addition, proximal tubular cells generate glucose through gluconeogenesis, clear insulin from circulation, perform critical steps of the urea cycle, and regulate the metabolism of fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamins A and D. Disruption of these functions in chronic kidney disease (CKD) may contribute to hypoglycemia, cachexia, and cardiovascular disease.

The gastrointestinal wall plays a critical role in the first-pass metabolism of orally administered drugs, which primarily involves CYP450 and UGT enzymes. However, esterase activity in the intestine also significantly influences drug metabolism. Therefore, when studying CYP450- and UGT-mediated metabolism, interference from esterase pathways must be minimized as much as possible.

Compared to in vivo approaches, in vitro drug metabolism studies minimize physiological interference, enabling direct assessment of enzymes' selective metabolic action on substrates. Due to their relatively simple preparation and stability, subcellular models are widely used in in vitro drug metabolism research. Commonly used subcellular fractions include microsomes, S9 fractions, the cytoplasm, lysosomes, and mitochondria.

Through continuous technological advancement, Creative Diagnostics has developed proprietary production processes that effectively preserve the activity of most CYP450 and UGT enzymes within intestinal subcellular fractions during preparation. To meet the growing need for organ-specific metabolic profiling, Creative Diagnostics now offers intestinal microsomes, intestinal S9 fractions, and cytoplasm from multiple animal sources to support intestinal drug metabolism studies. The company provides an extensive range of renal fractions across multiple species, including human, non-human primates (Cynomolgus and Rhesus monkeys), beagle dogs, minipigs, and various rodent strains (mouse and rat).

Creative Diagnostics provides a variety of subcellular fractions to support in vitro drug metabolism research. For more information about the full catalog of Products for Renal Metabolism, or to request a quote, please visit the Creative Diagnostics website at https://qbd.creative-diagnostics.com/products-for-hepatic-metabolism.html.

