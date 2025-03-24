Derby Barracks / Weapon offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5001508
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Josh Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/23/2025 / 1534 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bousquet Road, Lowell
VIOLATION: Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms; Conviction of Violent Crime & Defacing of Firearm’s Serial Number
ACCUSED: Dylan Peake
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Eden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/23/2025, at approximately 1534 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a trespassing/weapons offense complaint at an address on Bousquet Road in Lowell, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Peake was in possession of a firearm and was learned to be a prohibited person as a result of being convicted of a violent crime. The firearm also had a defaced serial number. Peake was later located in Newport and issued a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/2025 / 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: No
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.