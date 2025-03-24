Derby Barracks / Weapon offenses

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5001508

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Josh Mikkola                       

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/23/2025   /    1534 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bousquet Road, Lowell

VIOLATION: Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms; Conviction of Violent Crime & Defacing of Firearm’s Serial Number

 

ACCUSED:   Dylan Peake                                            

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Eden, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/23/2025, at approximately 1534 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a trespassing/weapons offense complaint at an address on Bousquet Road in Lowell, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Peake was in possession of a firearm and was learned to be a prohibited person as a result of being convicted of a violent crime. The firearm also had a defaced serial number. Peake was later located in Newport and issued a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/2025   /   0830 hours            

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

