2025 UN World Interfaith Harmony Week Prizes

AMMAN, JORDAN, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 HM King Abdullah II UN World Interfaith Harmony Week Prizes

On September 23rd 2010, HM King Abdullah II of Jordan introduced a World Interfaith Harmony Week at the Plenary Session of the 65th UN General Assembly in New York. This resolution was adopted by the UN on October 20, 2010, and the first week of February, every year, has been declared a UN World Interfaith Harmony Week.

The 2025 Prize Winners are:

First Prize

Human Fraternity and Interfaith Dialogue – A Factor of International Solidarity

International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan (IIAU)

Uzbekistan

Report 56 - Final Report on The Week of Scientific, Cultural, Educational, and Sports Events in Celebration of World Interfaith Harmony Week 2025

The UNESCO Chair in Comparative Study of World Religions at the International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan (IIAU) organized and executed a series of interdisciplinary events in observance of World Interfaith Harmony Week under the thematic framework "Human Fraternity and Interfaith Dialogue – A Factor of International Solidarity". The initiative integrated scientific discourse, cultural exhibitions, educational engagements, competitive activities, and experiential learning to promote interfaith understanding and social cohesion.

Second Prize

Walking, Talking and Working Together

The Houston Chapter of the American Leadership Forum (ALF)

USA

Report 78– WALKING, TALKING AND WORKING TOGETHER

A week-long series of events supported by 25 community partners. This initiative included events that were open to the public and aimed to foster dialogue, collaboration, and understanding among Houston’s diverse cultural and faith communities.



Joint Third Prize

Interfaith Harmony Week. Film Series.

University of Jaén

SPAIN

Report 6 - Interfaith Harmony Week. Film Series.

Three films 'Especiales' (2019), 'Inch'Allah' (2012) and 'Timbuktu' (2014) were screened in the Auditorium of the Old Teachers' College, They were shown on 3 separate evenings and then followed up with discussion panel.



Joint Third Prize

The Sustainable Development Action of World Religions

World Hung Mun Organization (WHMO)

CHINA

Report 13 - The 'Sustainable Development Action of World Religions'.

Report 29 - Summary of World Interfaith Harmony Week China Activities

This series of events centred around the theme of "Faith and Sustainable Development," connected different regions and cultures, showcasing the proactive

role of diverse faiths and young people in addressing ecological and social challenges.

All Reports can be seen here:

https://worldinterfaithharmonyweek.com/2025-winners/

Over 1300 events were held in honour of the UN World Interfaith Harmony Week 2025 and from these 79 reports were submitted for the prizes. The judges are highly appreciative of all the efforts of all those who held events and applied for the prize. They wish they could reward all who held an event, but are consoled by the fact that good deeds are their own reward so that everyone who held an event—whether they applied for the prize or not—is a true winner.

In judging, the judges took into consideration the excellence of efforts, collaboration and impact of events. They looked carefully at efforts made despite scantiness of resources, unfavourable political and social climates, and also took into consideration consistent efforts made over the years. They further took into consideration whether events were consistent with the text of the UN Resolution establishing the Prize. Accordingly, judges did not reward movements towards religious syncretism but rather rewarded events which respected each religion as it is. Finally, in accordance with the terms of the Prize, judges rewarded events specifically celebrating the World Interfaith Harmony Week rather than good interfaith work in general.

Accordingly, the judges are delighted to announce:

