The Abomination of the Desolation of Gaza

Since October 2023, Israel has been carrying out ever-increasing violations of international law during its military operations in Gaza.

The Abomination of the Desolation of Gaza

Since October 2023, Israel has carried out ever-increasing violations of international law during its military operations in Gaza. These violations include:

Targeting of civilians: Israeli airstrikes have led to large-scale civilian casualties, with hospitals, schools, and residential buildings being struck. This is considered a violation of international humanitarian law, which requires distinguishing between military targets and civilians.

Blocking humanitarian aid: Israel has restricted the flow of essential humanitarian supplies such as food, water, and medical aid into Gaza. Human rights organizations have criticized the blockade and restrictions as disproportionate and unlawful, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Use of collective punishment: High-ranking Israeli officials have publicly stated their intent to deprive civilians in Gaza of basic needs as part of their military strategy. Denying essential services to civilians as a form of collective punishment violates the Geneva Conventions.

Destruction of infrastructure: Multiple civilian infrastructures, including medical facilities, places of worship, and universities, have been damaged or destroyed in Israeli strikes, further worsening the humanitarian situation.

These actions have drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, including calls for investigations into potential war crimes.

CONTENTS

THE ABOMINATION OF THE DESOLATION OF GAZA 25

A BRIEF HISTORY OF GAZA 26

PEOPLE

Civilians 28

Children & Infants 29

Journalists 30

Medics 32

PLACES OF WORSHIP 34

UNIVERSITIES 38

HOSPITALS 40

INFOGRAPHIC 44

OTHER 45

PALESTINIAN PRISONERS VS ISRAELI HOSTAGES ON RELEASE 46

A LITANY OF LIES: EVERY ACCUSATION IS A CONFESSION 48

GAZA TIMELINE 51

