Operation Warp Speed Leader Tapped as Panther Life Sciences’ New R&D Chief

Appointment of Dr. Matthew Hepburn to Expand Panther’s Leadership For Next Generation Immune-Mediated Therapies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panther Life Sciences, an innovative life sciences company delivering skin-based treatments using microarray patches (MAPs), announces the appointment of Dr. Matthew Hepburn as Executive Vice President of Research and Development. In this role, Dr. Hepburn will drive Panther’s strategic commitment to commercialize its patented MAP technology, with a primary focus on reducing time-to-market and delivering the first commercial product to customers within the next two years. Dr. Hepburn’s leadership will accelerate Panther’s comprehensive pipeline of treatments across several categories, capitalizing on the multi-billion-dollar market opportunity of shelf stable, direct-to-consumer treatments for immune-mediated diseases and other conditions.

Dr. Hepburn is a seasoned expert in infectious diseases and played a pivotal role as the vaccine development lead for Operation Warp Speed during the first Trump Administration, where he delivered the first COVID-19 vaccine shots to patients less than a year after the outbreak of the pandemic. Throughout his Army and Department of Defense career, Dr. Hepburn was selected for strategic pandemic preparedness and biodefense roles at the White House. As a physician and U.S. Army veteran with 23 years of service, Dr. Hepburn’s practical experience with patient care and his unparalleled track record in rapid product development will be instrumental as Panther scales its MAP platform to address various conditions including cancer, allergies and infectious diseases globally.

“With over three decades of experience in drug development and medical innovation, Matt will drive the development and deployment of Panther’s patient-centric MAP treatments,” said Carlos Bhola, CEO of Panther Life Sciences. “Matt’s leadership and vision are vital as we expand our suite of MAP applications and accelerate commercialization through clinical trials and regulatory approval. Matt truly embodies Panther’s mission of enabling better health for all, globally."

“By making our innovative MAP platform widely-accessible, Panther is poised to revolutionize the way treatments are delivered, improving patient outcomes and significantly reducing healthcare cost throughout,” said Dr. Hepburn. “I am inspired by the potential of Panther’s MAP technology and with our partners, I am fully committed to bringing established and novel treatments to market faster and more efficiently.”

About Panther Life Sciences

Panther Life Sciences is an innovative life sciences company committed to enabling better health for all. By unlocking the skin’s unique immune properties and applying advanced engineering, via its patented microarray patch (MAP) platform, Panther is revolutionizing delivery of a comprehensive pipeline of shelf-stable treatments directly to consumers globally. Panther’s patient-centric treatments demonstrate higher efficacy with little to no side effects and transform consumers’ end-to-end user experience. By making its platform available to pharma, biotech and cosmeceutical partners, Panther is focused on delivering an extensive portfolio of prior-approved and novel treatments at scale.

