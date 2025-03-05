Panther Life Sciences to Partner with BioForge to Accelerate Development and Manufacturing of Microarray Patches

Partnership to Deliver More Effective Treatments for Skin-Based and Immune-Mediated Applications

Our BioForge collaboration is a key advancement in large-scale MAP manufacturing for a range of therapeutic areas including oncology, dermatology, and infectious diseases.” — Carlos Bhola, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panther Life Sciences, a biotech company that co-develops innovative drug delivery products using microneedle patches, announces its strategic alliance with Pitt BioForge, a cutting-edge biotechnology manufacturing initiative based in Pittsburgh PA. This partnership aims to advance the production of Panther’s Microarray Patch (MAP) platform, accelerating and scaling manufacturing innovations to deliver thermostable, direct-to-consumer, data-centric treatments for a wide range of ailments.

Panther Life Sciences is commercializing licensed technology developed at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University. This technology established foundational scientific know-how for skin biology and MAP technology, enabling Panther to develop a pipeline of skin-based treatments for therapeutic applications. The collaboration with Bioforge underscores Panther’s commitment to leveraging Pittsburgh’s robust ecosystem of academic excellence and industrial innovation to produce scalable MAP-based solutions for broad access to life-changing treatments.

"Our collaboration with BioForge marks a pivotal step in advancing the large-scale manufacturing of Microarray Patches (MAPs) that can be applied across a range of therapeutic areas including oncology, dermatology, and infectious diseases,” said Carlos Bhola, CEO of Panther Life Sciences. “Our MAPs promise fewer side effects, greater efficacy and accessibility, and an outstanding patient experience. They can be sent directly to patients for self-administration anywhere, anytime, and offer a range of data-centric features such as feedback to providers and treatment developers."

Panther’s project at BioForge is focused on accelerating scaled manufacturing of MAPs to develop automated production for Panther’s future pipeline of commercial products. Central to the Panther-BioForge project is the development and demonstration of an improved, automated manufacturing line designed to:

● Reduce labor costs through cutting-edge automation.

● Enhance production scalability.

● Deliver cost-effective solutions to meet global healthcare demands

“At BioForge, we are committed to transforming theory into practice by prototyping innovative manufacturing processes,” said Dr. Kaigham Gabriel, CEO of BioForge. “This project with Panther Life Sciences, one of the first three underway at BioForge, represents the type of manufacturing challenge BioForge was created to solve.”

Panther Life Sciences’ collaboration with BioForge is aiming to achieve its key manufacturing innovation milestones within a year. Through this rapid development timeline, the two partners aim to translate the developed process for cGMP manufacturing of MAPs to support phase two clinical trials.

About Panther Life Sciences

Panther Life Sciences is a New York-based biotech company leveraging the skin’s unique immune properties and advanced engineering to develop shelf-stable, data-driven, and direct-to-consumer treatments. By unlocking skin biology, Panther aims to deliver therapies with greater efficacy, fewer side effects, and improved accessibility. Its platform is open to pharmaceutical, biotech, and cosmeceutical partners to deliver a comprehensive pipeline of prior-approved and novel treatments worldwide.

About BioForge

BioForge’s mission is to accelerate innovations and breakthroughs in both the development and manufacturing of precision medicines to speed their delivery, use and impact. Based in Pittsburgh, PA the BioForge project teams work to demonstrate scaling and delivery of precision medicines in less time, more efficiently, and cost-effectively enabling equitable access to these life-changing medicines for all.

