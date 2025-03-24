Hyyve Welcomes Canadian Real Estate Visionary Matthew Campoli to Advisory Board

Matthew Campoli, Hyyve Advisory Board Member

Hyyve welcomes top agent Matthew Campoli to its Advisory Board, boosting its mission to revolutionize real estate with tech, transparency, and agent ROI.

Hyyve's dedication to integrating technology with real estate aligns perfectly with my vision for the industry's future. I am excited to contribute to their mission of innovation and excellence.” — Matthew Campoli, Hyyve Advisory Board Member

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyyve, the groundbreaking Canadian real estate platform that empowers agents to bid on listings—maximizing ROI and lead conversions—while giving home sellers choice, control, transparency, and cash up front for their listings, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matthew Campoli to its Advisory Board.

Hyyve not only revolutionizes how properties are listed and sold but also champions professional, accredited agents by providing them with a platform to showcase their value and expertise in real estate transactions. Matthew’s innovative approach and influential presence in the Canadian real estate sector will significantly bolster Hyyve's strategic initiatives and industry footprint.

Matthew Campoli is renowned for his creativity, strategic marketing, and authenticity in the real estate space. As a top-performing agent at The Agency brokerage, he has built a reputation for his cutting-edge marketing strategies, leveraging digital media and social platforms to engage buyers and sellers alike. His dynamic approach has earned him recognition among the Top 20 real estate agents on social media, highlighting his ability to connect with a broad audience. As of March 2025, Matthew has amassed over 24,000 followers on Instagram.

Beyond traditional real estate, Matthew hosts the "Priced To Sell Podcast," where he engages with industry leaders to discuss market trends and share valuable insights. This initiative reflects his commitment to fostering knowledge and transparency within the real estate community.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Hyyve’s Advisory Board, Matthew stated: "Hyyve's dedication to integrating technology with real estate aligns perfectly with my vision for the industry's future. I am excited to contribute to their mission of innovation and excellence."

Hyyve’s CEO, Patrick Armstrong, remarked: "Matthew’s forward-thinking mindset and proven expertise make him an exceptional addition to our Advisory Board. His insights will be instrumental as we continue to develop solutions that redefine real estate transactions and client experiences."

Matthew joins Hyyve at an exciting time as the company expands beyond real estate transactions into home services, creating a fully integrated ecosystem for buyers, sellers, and agents. Hyyve recently partnered with Bidmii and Frank Mortgage, providing seamless access to home improvement and financing solutions, and is actively forging new partnerships in agent commission advances, insurance, moving, legal services, and more. These strategic alliances strengthen Hyyve’s mission to simplify and enhance the real estate journey, making it the ultimate one-stop platform for homeowners and industry professionals.

About Hyyve

Hyyve.ca is a pioneering, 100% Canadian company revolutionizing the real estate industry through its innovative platform that allows agents to bid on listings, ensuring maximum ROI while giving sellers choice, control, transparency, and cash up front for their listings. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge tools with industry expertise, Hyyve enhances the efficiency, transparency, and overall experience of real estate transactions for professionals and clients alike.

What is Hyyve, the Platform Where Canadian Agents Compete for Home Sellers' Business?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.