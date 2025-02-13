Hyyve Welcomes Esteemed Real Estate Broker and Industry Thought Leader Dorian Rodrigues to Its Advisory Board

Dorian Rodrigues, Advisory Board Member, Hyyve Inc.

Hyyve welcomes top broker & industry thought leader Dorian Rodrigues to its Advisory Board, strengthening its mission to innovate Canada’s real estate industry

His exceptional track record in luxury real estate, combined with his innovative approach to agent education and his influential online presence, aligns perfectly with Hyyve's mission [...]” — Patrick Armstrong, CEO, Hyyve Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyyve, Canada’s first real estate platform where agents bid for listings, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dorian Rodrigues to its Advisory Board. As a top-producing real estate broker and co-founder of The Listing Academy, Dorian brings unparalleled industry expertise, a deep understanding of agent development, and a powerful social media presence to the Hyyve team.

As a partner at PSR Brokerage and founder of The Rodrigues Group, Dorian has established himself as a trusted authority in Toronto's luxury real estate market. His contemporary yet sophisticated approach has made him a sought-after expert among buyers, sellers, and fellow agents.

Beyond his brokerage success, Dorian co-founded The Listing Academy, an educational platform dedicated to empowering real estate agents with the skills and mindset needed to excel as top listing agents.

Dorian's influence extends into the digital realm, where he has cultivated a substantial following on social media. His engaging content and industry insights have positioned him as a prominent figure among real estate professionals and clients alike.

"We are honored to welcome Dorian to our Advisory Board," said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve. " to revolutionize the real estate experience."

Dorian expressed his enthusiasm about joining Hyyve, stating, "I have been impressed with a model similar to Hyyve that I saw in the U.S., and I love how Hyyve is bringing this level of innovation to Canada. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help shape the future of real estate with Hyyve."

Dorian joins an impressive lineup of industry leaders on Hyyve’s Advisory Board, including:

• Howard Drukarsh – A respected industry veteran and co-founder of Right at Home Realty, providing strategic guidance on scaling operations and optimizing agent services.

• Daniel Foch – A real estate market analyst and investor, offering deep market intelligence and insights that help shape Hyyve’s approach to data-driven decision-making.

• Brooke Hicks – A seasoned real estate executive with deep expertise in brokerage operations and agent development, bringing valuable insight into industry best practices and growth strategies

• Adam Price –– A marketing, proptech, and innovation specialist ensuring Hyyve remains at the cutting edge of digital transformation in real estate.

Together, this powerhouse team of advisors is helping to steer Hyyve’s mission of redefining how real estate is transacted in Canada.

Dorian's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Hyyve as the company continues to expand its listing bid platform beyond real estate agents to include other home services. By integrating additional services such as staging, home renovations, moving, and legal support—alongside strategic partnerships with Bidmii for home improvement services and Frank Mortgage for streamlined financing solutions—Hyyve is creating a one-stop ecosystem that not only enhances the journey for home sellers and buyers but also increases the lifetime value (LTV) of each customer. This strategic evolution ensures that Hyyve remains at the forefront of innovation in the real estate space.

Additionally, Hyyve will be announcing more major industry players joining its Advisory Board in the coming weeks, further strengthening its position as Canada’s leading platform for real estate innovation.

About Hyyve

Hyyve.ca is Canada’s first real estate platform where agents compete for listings, ensuring homeowners get the best representation and value. By leveraging industry expertise and cutting-edge solutions, Hyyve aims to create a seamless and efficient process for clients and agents alike. With its ongoing expansion into home services, Hyyve is redefining the real estate experience and maximizing customer lifetime value.

