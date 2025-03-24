Conversations in Color Unveils Submission Categories for the Tapestry of Black Voices Event

Tapestry of Black Voices Awards Sponsorships - Tapestry of Black Voices Awards

As an organization rooted in our culture, we understand just how crucial it is to elevate Black voices within our communities” — Lana Reid

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conversations in Color , a Black-led nonprofit dedicated to uplifting Black voices, is proud to announce the launch of the Tapestry of Black Voices Awards, a virtual awards show celebrating the rich diversity and creativity of voices in the Black community. Scheduled to take place on Juneteenth 2025, this inaugural event will recognize excellence and achievement across seven distinct categories "As an organization rooted in our culture, we understand just how crucial it is to elevate Black voices within our communities," stated Lana Reid, founder and president of Conversations in Color. "The Tapestry of Black Voices Awards will serve as a stage for highlighting the remarkable contributions, viewpoints, and experiences that define both individuals and organizations from the Black community while encouraging ongoing representation and progress."The seven award categories for the Tapestry of Black Voices Awards are:• HBCU & BSU Conversations: Celebrating the significant role that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Black Student Unions (BSUs) have had on the lives of both current students and alumni.• Black-Owned Shout Outs: Highlighting the innovation, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of Black-owned businesses.• Our Future - Gen Z Convos: Amplifying the thoughts and perspectives of the younger generation, who are poised to become the leaders and influencers of tomorrow.• Community Issues: Addressing the pressing social, economic, and political challenges facing Black communities.• Generational Wealth & Health: Spotlighting conversations that deal with the challenges and the critical need for building generational wealth and enhancing the health and overall well-being of Black communities.• It's Good To Be Black - Loving the Culture: Honoring the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and creativity of the Black community.• Gumbo Pot (various topics): A general category that highlights a range of subjects important to the Black community that are not included in the previous categories.The awards show will be hosted virtually, allowing people from across the country to tune in and participate. Submissions for the Tapestry of Black Voices Awards will open in May 2025, and the winners will be announced during the live broadcast on Juneteenth.For more information about the Tapestry of Black Voices Awards and Conversations in Color, please visit https://2025awards.conversationsincolor.org About Conversations in Color:Conversations in Color is a Black-led nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting Black voices. Through various initiatives, events, and community engagement, Conversations in Color aims to amplify the stories, perspectives, and experiences of the Black community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.