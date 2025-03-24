Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital Welcomes CEO Dr. Shawn Daugherty

Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, Westborough, MA

A new era of growth, innovation, and patient-centered care begins at Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

As we continue to evolve and grow, my commitment is to build upon WBHH’s strong foundation while ensuring we provide the highest level of care to our patients and their families.” — Dr. Daugherty, CEO, Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

WESTBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital (WBHH) is pleased to formally announce Dr. Shawn Daugherty as Chief Executive Officer. With nearly three decades of experience in behavioral healthcare leadership, Dr. Daugherty brings a proven track record of clinical excellence, operational improvements, and strategic growth to WBHH.

Since stepping into the role in September 2024, Dr. Daugherty has been focused on enhancing patient care, strengthening community partnerships, and expanding specialized behavioral health services. One of the first major initiatives under his leadership is the launch of WBHH’s new Special Needs Unit (SNU), designed to provide tailored psychiatric care for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), developmental challenges, and primary mental health challenges.

“As we continue to evolve and grow, my commitment is to build upon WBHH’s strong foundation while ensuring we provide the highest level of care to our patients and their families,” said Dr. Daugherty. “This includes improving access to specialized behavioral health services, fostering a culture of clinical excellence, and working closely with our community partners to meet the growing demand for compassionate, individualized treatment.”

Dr. Daugherty’s leadership spans inpatient, outpatient, and residential behavioral health settings. Prior to joining WBHH, he held executive leadership roles at Vertava Health, Newport Healthcare, and Hospital Corporation of America, where he successfully implemented strategic initiatives to improve patient outcomes, streamline operations, and expand services.

As part of WBHH’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its reputation and commitment to excellence, Dr. Daugherty is prioritizing:

• Enhancing patient-centered care through evidence-based treatment and trauma-informed approaches.

• Building collaborative partnerships with schools, hospitals, first responders, and community organizations.

• Expanding specialized programs, including the new Special Needs Unit and additional behavioral health services.

• Strengthening hospital operations and staff engagement to provide a positive environment for both patients and employees.

WBHH invites healthcare partners, referral sources, and community stakeholders to connect and learn more about the hospital’s expanded services under Dr. Daugherty’s leadership.

For more information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.