Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital Expands Services with Second Special Needs Unit for Children with Autism

Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, Westborough, MA

New unit addresses the growing demand for inpatient mental health services for children with autism spectrum disorder and developmental disabilities

With the increasing number of children being diagnosed with autism and related developmental conditions, the demand for specialized mental health services has never been greater.” — Shawn Daugherty, CEO, Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

WESTBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westborough, MA, March 12, 2025 – Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital (WBHH) is proud to announce the opening of its second Special Needs Unit (SNU) next week, further expanding access to specialized inpatient mental health care for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID). As one of the only facilities in the region offering inpatient behavioral health services specifically designed for this population, WBHH is responding to a critical need in the community.

“With the increasing number of children being diagnosed with autism and related developmental conditions, the demand for specialized mental health services has never been greater,” said Shawn Daugherty, CEO of WBHH. “Expanding our Special Needs Unit allows us to provide a safe, structured, and therapeutic environment for more children who require individualized mental health support.”

WBHH’s Special Needs Unit serves children ages 5-17 with ASD and co-occurring behavioral health conditions, offering evidence-based treatment plans, sensory-friendly spaces, and a multidisciplinary team trained to address the unique needs of this population. The expansion underscores WBHH’s commitment to ensuring that children and families facing these challenges receive the highest level of care in an environment designed to support their development and well-being.

The growing prevalence of ASD diagnoses has highlighted a nationwide shortage of inpatient behavioral health resources for children with special needs. Many families struggle to find appropriate care, often facing long wait times or traveling significant distances to access treatment. WBHH’s investment in this expanded unit aims to bridge this gap, providing local and regional communities with much-needed support.

WBHH invites healthcare professionals, educators, and community partners to learn more about the new SNU and its role in serving children with specialized behavioral health needs. For more information, please contact Cheryl Bedard at 508-329-6105.

________________________________________

About Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital (WBHH)

Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is a standalone psychiatric hospital offering acute inpatient care, a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for individuals in need of structured mental health treatment. WBHH specializes in mental health treatment for adults, adolescents, children, and children with autism, providing compassionate, high-quality care to individuals and families across New England.

For more information, visit www.westboroughbehavioral.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.