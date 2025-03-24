Mobilint to Showcase AI Chip Solutions at ISC West 2025, Targeting the Security Market

REGULUS, an award-winning AI system-on-chip (SoC), delivers high performance with exceptionally low power consumption and minimal heat generation, optimized for on-device AI applications.

Mobilint, a South Korean Fabless AI Chipmaker, to Demonstrate AI at the Edge for Security and Surveillance

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilint , a leading South Korean fabless AI chipmaker, is set to exhibit its edge AI chips at ISC West 2025, highlighting solutions optimized for on-premises and on-device security applications.Mobilint is currently partnering with global device manufacturers and AI solution providers to accelerate international expansion and enhance distribution networks. With the recent successful mass production of its flagship AI chips, the company is positioned to compete in the growing AI-powered security sector.Following the successful showcase of its mass-produced AI chips at CES 2025, which garnered significant attention from AI solution providers and attendees, affirming strong global demand, Mobilint attracted strong interest from European customers at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, laying the foundation for its expansion into the European market, including Spain, Italy, and the UK. These customers showed keen interest in product samples, further solidifying Mobilint’s market entry. Its growth spans multiple sectors, such as smart factories, smart cities, AI call centers, sports video analytics, and enterprise chatbots.Notably, Mobilint’s REGULUS , a compact system-on-chip (SoC), is optimized for low-power AI applications in smart cameras, robotics, and IoT security devices.Operating at just 3W with 10 TOPS performance, REGULUS simultaneously processes multiple deep learning models, significantly extending battery life and reducing heat output. These features contributed to winning the CES Innovation Award at CES 2025.Meanwhile, ARIES , the company’s AI accelerator chip, efficiently handles real-time processing of large-scale AI models while consuming significantly less power than conventional GPUs. The chip is available in plug-and-play PCIe modules to ensure compatibility with on-premises server applications. Live demos will highlight its large language model (LLM) use cases at the edge and real-time AI-driven video analytics using multiple camera inputs.“ISC West marks our official entry into the U.S. security market,” said Dongjoo Shin, CEO of Mobilint. “Latency, energy efficiency, and model compatibility are all critical factors for security applications like video analytics and facial recognition. [Mobilint’s] AI chips tackle these challenges head on, without relying on centralized data centers or expensive GPUs.”Visit Mobilint’s booth (#4126) at ISC West 2025 to see live AI demos and discuss partnership opportunities.For more information, visit www.mobilint.com

