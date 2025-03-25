Ninni Releases New Instrumental Track 'A Meravilha'

Ninni playing live

NAPLES, ITALY, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninni returns with a new instrumental track "A Meravilha"

Renowned instrumental composer and musician Luca "Ninni" Caligiuri is back with his latest musical creation, "A Meravilha." A fusion of cultures, this captivating track draws inspiration from world music, blending the words "Maravilha" (Portuguese for "wonder") and "Meraviglia" (Italian for "marvel"). This innovative piece explores the beauty of sound, capturing the essence of wonder and awe through every note. "A Meravilha" continues in the tradition of Caligiuri's earlier works, such as "Vott'a venì," "Samba do amor," and "As ondas do mar." His ability to transport listeners into emotional landscapes without the use of words is truly unparalleled, creating a transcendent experience with only the richness of instrumental music.

In "A Meravilha," Ninni showcases his skills as both a composer and a performer. The song features classical guitars at its heart, arranged and played by the artist himself. The intricate fingerpicking and expressive melodies create a rich, intimate atmosphere, reflecting the beauty of world music while drawing on cinematic influences to build a sweeping emotional landscape.

This instrumental piece marks a return to the heartfelt and evocative style that Ninni has become known for. Like his previous compositions—"Vott'a venì", "Samba do amor", and "As ondas do mar"—"A Meravilha" explores the power of music to convey deep emotions. The song’s blend of classical guitar and Waltz-inspired elements transports listeners into a world of reflection and wonder, where every note resonates with longing and beauty.

Luca "Ninni" Caligiuri is an instrumental composer and musician whose music crosses boundaries and evokes powerful emotions. Drawing inspiration from cinematic soundtracks, Waltz, and various world music traditions, Ninni has developed a signature style that captivates listeners with its emotional depth and musical complexity. His previous instrumental works, including "Vott'a venì", "Samba do amor", and "As ondas do mar", have received widespread praise for their ability to tell profound stories through sound.

