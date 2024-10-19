New Instrumental Single for Ninni: "Samba Do Amor" Inspired by Pino Daniele and Yamandu Costa

Ninni playing live

New Instrumental Single for Ninni: "Samba Do Amor" Fuses Mediterranean Sounds with Brazilian Melodies

Sound is the vocabulary of nature” — Pierre Schaeffer

NAPLES, ITALY, October 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian multitalented, multi-instrumentalist Ninni is set to captivate audiences with his new instrumental single, "Samba Do Amor," released on 10/10/2024. This enchanting piece features classical guitar at its heart, weaving together the rich textures of Mediterranean sounds with the lively melodies of Brazil, creating a unique musical tapestry that celebrates cultural fusion.

"Samba Do Amor" transports listeners on a journey across sunlit coastlines and vibrant landscapes, where the warmth of Mediterranean rhythms meets the energetic spirit of Brazilian music. Through intricate fingerpicking and expressive strumming, Ninni brings forth a sound that is both soothing and invigorating, embodying the beauty of two distinct musical traditions.

“I wanted to explore the connections between these two rich cultures,” says Ninni. “In 'Samba Do Amor,' I aimed to create a dialogue between the styles, showcasing how music can bridge different worlds and evoke shared emotions.”

The track showcases a masterful blend of harmonies and rhythms, with the classical guitar taking center stage to create melodies that resonate with the soul. The interplay of Mediterranean motifs and Brazilian influences results in a piece that feels both timeless and contemporary, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in its lush soundscape.

"Samba Do Amor" is available on YouTube and will be available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

About Ninni

Ninni is a multi-instrumentalist from Naples with a passion for creating music that transcends boundaries, He continues to draw inspiration from the rich tapestry of cultures that define world sounds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.