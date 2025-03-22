State Visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Kingdom of Belgium and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 23 - 28 March 2025

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make a State Visit to the Kingdom of Belgium from 23 to 26 March 2025 and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg from 27 to 28 March 2025. President Tharman’s State Visit to Luxembourg will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Luxembourg.

In Belgium, President Tharman will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Royal Palace by Their Majesties King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, who will also host President to a State Banquet. President Tharman will meet with Belgian Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, Prime Minister Bart De Wever, and Mayor of the city of Brussels Philippe Close. President Tharman and King Philippe will have joint engagements with Belgian non-profit organisations focused on youth empowerment, as well as with Belgian business leaders from various sectors including nanoelectronics, biosciences, renewable energy and finance.

President Tharman will also visit the regions of Flanders and Wallonia. In Flanders, President Tharman will tour PSA Antwerp’s Europa terminal at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. In Wallonia, President Tharman will visit the Université Catholique De Louvain and the particle accelerator facilities of Ion Beam Applications in the Louvain-la-Neuve Science Park. While in Belgium, he will meet overseas Singaporeans based in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands at a reception.

In Luxembourg, President Tharman will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Grand-Ducal Palace and be hosted to a State Banquet by Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. President Tharman will also meet the President of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies Claude Wiseler, Prime Minister Luc Frieden, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Xavier Bettel.

President Tharman will visit the Sociéte Européenne des Satellites, a satellite communication service provider and the National Fire and Rescue Centre in Luxembourg, given our growing bilateral cooperation in space technology and civil defence. President Tharman will also interact with representatives from the financial sector of Luxembourg. In addition, President Tharman will visit the Contemporary Art Museum of Luxembourg, which is dedicated to the late Grand Duke Jean, where he will also view the exhibition Time & the Tiger by Singapore artist Ho Tzu Nyen.

President Tharman will be accompanied by Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, Members of Parliament Vikram Nair and Sharael Taha, as well as officials from President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transport, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Economic Development Board, and Monetary Authority of Singapore.

22 MARCH 2025