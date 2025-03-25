Cleverini Launches IQ Duels with Politicians

Smarter leaders make smarter calls — it’s that simple. Cleverini gives them, and everyone else, a playful way to sharpen up.” — David Petrosian Mkervali, Cleverini’s founder

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- People challenge political figures to cognitive battles, creating a transparent arena where leaders can prove their brainpower — or risk being exposed.Cleverini, a free brain training app available globally on Android and iOS, offers science-backed challenges to evaluate and improve core brain functions.The effort echoes a growing view: people deserve leaders with real mental strength.CLEVERINI BRINGS BRAIN GAMES TO GLOBAL USERS IN 10 LANGUAGESAvailable in ten languages — English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, Russian, German, French, Portuguese, Japanese, and Arabic — Cleverini connects users across 150 countries. Its suite of brain games — such as Math, Sudoku, IQ Challenge, Memory Cards, Cubes, and Colors — targets core mental abilities including memory, attention, and intellect.Whether a mayor or a mathematics enthusiast, participants will find challenges tailored to various cognitive strengths.CHALLENGE POLITICAL LEADERS THROUGH MENTAL DUELSCleverini introduces a new feature allowing users to invite elected officials to participate in open brain challenges. For example, a user might send a message such as: “Senator, let’s put intellect to the test — an IQ Challenge awaits.” Shareable links make it easy to engage leaders in transparent, skill-based showdowns.Cross-group mental battles — from Democrats versus Republicans, to country versus country, and university versus university — offer a unique way to demonstrate whose brainpower truly stands out.Political figures who take part can showcase their cognitive strength and inspire a broader culture of civic engagement around mental excellence.FOR ALL, FROM MIAMI TO MUMBAIAccessibility remains central: In a world where 1.9 billion people live on less than $3.20 a day (World Bank, 2023), Cleverini offers a fully free experience — with no advertisements, no hidden costs, and no privacy compromises.Underserved communities now have a shot at cognitive training and a fun way to enjoy brain games with their leaders, leveling the playing field.KEY ADVANTAGES OF CLEVERINI’S BRAIN TRAINING PLATFORM✅ Science-based Games. Designed to improve memory, intellect, and attention.✅ Completely Free. No costs, no ads, no data collection.✅ International Community. Available in 10 languages across 150 countries.✅ Leadership Engagement. Public figures are invited to demonstrate cognitive strength.“Every leader, every citizen, deserves to unlock their full potential. Cleverini makes it happen,” says David Petrosian Mkervali.App is available for download on Android, iOS, and at cleverini.com. The platform promotes a smarter, more inclusive future where people and leaders alike can engage in transparent, skill-based cognitive duels.Media Contact:Email: info@cleverini.comWebsite: cleverini.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.