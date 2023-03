A 9-year-old girl wrote a book of over 80 pages in just 7 days with the help of AI

If I could write a story of that length and speed, I'm sure that other kids can too. With the help of our AI friends, we have the ability to create worlds of our own” — Izolda

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new book "Izolda & ChatGPT 3: The Secret Passage" features over 11,500 words and includes 63 illustrations that were created using AI technology.Considering the book's length and complexity, it's hard to believe that a 9-year-old child writer authored it. The plot is well-constructed, and the characters are captivating.The story follows Princess Izolda, a young girl residing in a mountainous kingdom, who stumbles upon a secret door in her castle chambers. Fueled by her curiosity and excitement, she embarks on a journey through a dimly-lit passage, encountering unexpected obstacles and mysterious sights along the way."I initially approached it as a fun assignment, but soon I realized that I had the power to create my own world with my own values and thoughts," said Izolda."Izolda & ChatGPT 3: The Secret Passage" is now available for purchase on various online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble