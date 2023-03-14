A 9-year-old girl wrote a book of over 80 pages in just 7 days with the help of AI
If I could write a story of that length and speed, I'm sure that other kids can too. With the help of our AI friends, we have the ability to create worlds of our own”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new book "Izolda & ChatGPT 3: The Secret Passage" features over 11,500 words and includes 63 illustrations that were created using AI technology.
Considering the book's length and complexity, it's hard to believe that a 9-year-old child writer authored it. The plot is well-constructed, and the characters are captivating.
The story follows Princess Izolda, a young girl residing in a mountainous kingdom, who stumbles upon a secret door in her castle chambers. Fueled by her curiosity and excitement, she embarks on a journey through a dimly-lit passage, encountering unexpected obstacles and mysterious sights along the way.
"I initially approached it as a fun assignment, but soon I realized that I had the power to create my own world with my own values and thoughts," said Izolda.
"Izolda & ChatGPT 3: The Secret Passage" is now available for purchase on various online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
