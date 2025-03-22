DHS Announces Arrest of 68 Tren De Aragua Gang Members in Under 1 Week

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrest of 68 Tren De Aragua members in less than a week.

On day one of his Administration, President Trump designated Tren De Aragua a terrorist organization. This has allowed a whole of government approach to dismantle this criminal terrorist gang.

In less than 100 days, the Trump Administration has arrested 394 members of the Tren De Aragua—a vicious gang known for human trafficking, kidnapping, drug trafficking and other heinous acts terrorizing American communities. Members of this vicious terrorist gang are responsible for the brutal assault and murder of nursing student Laken Riley and 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

Statement from a DHS Spokesperson:

“The Trump Administration and the Department of Homeland Security are committed to arresting and removing criminals from our communities. Tren De Aragua is a terrorist organization whose members are rapists, drug traffickers, and murderers. We will continue to make sure these dirtbags are removed from America's streets and face justice.”