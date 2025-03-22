A Disaster Recovery Center in Logan County, W.Va. Opening Monday, March 24

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be opening in Logan County at the Southern WV Community and Technical College at 8:00 a.m., Monday March 24, 2025. FEMA encourages all residents of the impacted counties to register for assistance, including homeowners and renters.

The center is located at:

Logan County Disaster Recovery Center Southern WV Community & Technical College Logan Campus 100 College Drive Logan, WV 25601 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays

The DRCs located in the table below remain open. DRCs are open to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. Residents of the designated counties can visit any open DRC for assistance.

Logan County Disaster Recovery Center Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center Southern WV Community & Technical College 100 College Drive Logan, WV 25601 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Sundays Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed March 22, April 19 McDowell County (Welch) Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center Board of Education Office 900 Mount View High School Road Welch, WV 24801 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday March 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent Closed on Sundays Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Residents in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who were impacted by the winter flooding between February 15 – 18, 2025 do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

As a reminder, accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs.

Additionally, FEMA assistance does not need to be repaid, but residents should file insurance claims as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot cover expenses that have already been covered by other sources like insurance, crowdfunding, local or state programs, donations, or financial assistance from voluntary agencies.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

