A Disaster Recovery Center in Logan County, W.Va. Opening Monday, March 24

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be opening in Logan County at the Southern WV Community and Technical College at 8:00 a.m., Monday March 24, 2025. FEMA encourages all residents of the impacted counties to register for assistance, including homeowners and renters.

The center is located at: 

Logan County Disaster Recovery Center

Southern WV Community & Technical College

Logan Campus

100 College Drive

Logan, WV 25601

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

The DRCs located in the table below remain open. DRCs are open to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. Residents of the designated counties can visit any open DRC for assistance. 

 

Logan County Disaster Recovery Center Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center

Southern WV Community & Technical College

100 College Drive

Logan, WV 25601

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Closed Sundays 

 

 

Lifeline Princeton Church of God

250 Oakvale Road 

Princeton, WV 24740

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed Sundays 

Closed March 22, April 19

 
McDowell County (Welch) Disaster Recovery Center  McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center 

Board of Education Office

900 Mount View High School Road

Welch, WV 24801

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturday March 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent

Closed on Sundays

 

Bradshaw Town Hall

10002 Marshall Hwy

Bradshaw, WV 24817

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sundays

 

 
Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center

Williamson Campus

1601 Armory Drive

Williamson, WV 25661

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

Wyoming Court House

24 Main Ave

Pineville, WV 24874

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

 

Residents in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who were impacted by the winter flooding between February 15 – 18, 2025 do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone. 

As a reminder, accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs. 

Additionally, FEMA assistance does not need to be repaid, but residents should file insurance claims as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot cover expenses that have already been covered by other sources like insurance, crowdfunding, local or state programs, donations, or financial assistance from voluntary agencies.

 

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

 FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam

For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.  

