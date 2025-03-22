Are you interested in a Career in S.T.E.M.?

The Women’s History Month 2025 theme, “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations,” reflects on the legacy of Edith Nourse Rogers, a pioneer advocate for women Veterans. Her contributions paved the way for generations of women pursuing education.

Rogers was born in 1881 and became the first woman from Massachusetts elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. From 1925 to 1960, she was a fierce advocate for Veterans and was key in establishing laws to support their education and well-being. One of her most significant contributions was helping to draft and co-sponsor the G.I. Bill, which has supported millions of Veterans pursuing their higher education goals. Her efforts focused on ensuring women Veterans also had opportunities to benefit from these programs, making her a true pioneer in the movement for women’s rights within the military community.

The Edith Nourse Rogers S.T.E.M. Scholarship allows eligible Veterans using the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill or dependents using the Fry Scholarship to receive added benefits. This scholarship provides up to nine months (or $30,000) of benefits for training in high-demand fields.

If you are a Veteran considering a career in a S.T.E.M. field, take the time to explore the possibilities that the Edith Nourse Rogers S.T.E.M. Scholarship can offer you. Not only can this scholarship provide the necessary financial support, but it can also connect you with a community dedicated to uplifting and empowering each other.

In the spirit of Edith Nourse Rogers, let us continue to educate, inspire, and move forward together.

If you need more information or help applying, please contact the Center for Women Veterans securely at Ask VA.