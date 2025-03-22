Submit Release
Free Webinar on Business Tax Deductions March 25

Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 08:00am

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on March 25 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss business tax deductions.

During the webinar, Revenue staff will discuss the Tennessee business tax statutes and regulations that allow taxpayers to make various deductions that ultimately reduce their tax liability.

You may register for the webinar on this website.

The March 25 webinar is part of a free series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for administrating state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and collecting taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

